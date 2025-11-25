College Football Week 14 Picks: MAC-Tion Tuesday Night Best Bets

As is typically the case this late in the season, the college football slate kicks off with some mid-week MAC-Tion.

Stadium: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium Location: Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti, MI Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Spread: WMU -7.5 | Total: 47.5

WMU -7.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: WMU -300 | EMU +250

The Western Michigan Broncos can secure their place in the MAC Championship Game with a Week 14 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles. While the Broncos boast a hefty advantage on defense, Eastern Michigan will be looking to rain on their championship parade on Tuesday.

In a conference premised on defense, Western Michigan stands above the rest. Their 287.8 yards allowed per game rank the Broncos among the top 15 defenses in the country. Predictably, that correlates with one of the best-scoring defenses in the country, with Western Michigan currently sitting tied for 16th. But as good as they’ve looked on defense, their offense has left a lot to be desired of late. The MAC leaders have fallen below 24 points in three of their past four, while falling below 336 total yards in all but one of those contests.

The Eagles will be up to the challenge at Rynearson Stadium. They’ve won two in a row and three of their previous five, while giving up just 30 combined points and 484 combined yards across their modest winning streak. At the same time, Eastern Michigan has amplified its offensive production, recording no fewer than 371 yards in any of its last three.

Eastern Michigan has upset potential. We can’t overlook the value on the moneyline, but more conservative bettors might lean towards the points at home.

Best Bet: Eastern Michigan +250

Stadium: Warren McGuirk Stadium

Warren McGuirk Stadium Location: Amherst, MA

Amherst, MA Where to Watch: ESPNU

ESPNU Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Spread: BGSU -13.5 | Total: 44.5

BGSU -13.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: BGSU -700 | MASS +450

And just like that, the UMass Minutemen’s season will mercifully come to an end. The perennial MAC basement dwellers have set a new level of futility this season, heading into the final week of the regular season with a 0-11 record. UMass is unlikely to reverse course in the season finale versus the Bowling Green Falcons, but this spread could be out of reach for the visitors.

The Falcons’ once-promising campaign has come to a screeching halt over the final months of the season. Bowling Green has dropped five in a row, looking worse offensively with each passing week. They haven’t surpassed 272 offensive yards in any of their previous three, averaging a laughable 246.7 yards across the three-game sample. Predictably, Bowling Green’s scoring has been equally abysmal, accumulating 40 points over that stretch.

As bad as UMass has looked, this isn’t a team that a lackluster Falcons’ offense will steamroll. They held the conference-leading Broncos to 21 points and 380 total yards of offense at Warren McGuirk Stadium, and the Buffalo Bulls to 28 points while covering the +16.5 spread. Granted, the Minutemen looked less prepared in their most recent home game against Northern Illinois, but we expect them to finish the season with a more determined effort as they send off their seniors.

Take note of the early kick-off in this MAC showdown. UMass and Bowling Green take to the field at 4:30 p.m. ET, meaning bettors can get an early dose of college football to open the Week 14 slate. We don’t trust Bowling Green’s offense to get the job done against UMass. The Minutemen’s best efforts come at home, and we expect they will be ready to compete against one of the worst offenses in the FBS. We’re shying away from the moneyline, but give us the points in this spot.

Best Bet: UMass +13.5

It’s the last Tuesday of the college football regular season, and we expect it to be a profitable one for seasoned bettors. We’re taking the dogs in both matchups, backing Eastern Michigan on the moneyline and UMass against the spread.

