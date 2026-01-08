NFC Title Race: Power Ranking All 7 Playoff Teams Right Now

Wild Card Weekend reshuffles the NFC fast. Some teams backed in, others surged, and the betting market has drawn a clear line between live threats and long shots.

7) Carolina Panthers

NFC Championship Winner Previous Week’s Odds: +5000 –> This Week’s Odds: +8000

The Carolina Panthers didn’t exactly kick the door in, but they’re in. A three-way tie with Tampa Bay and Atlanta broke Carolina’s way thanks to the best head-to-head record among the three, sending a team that limped through the finish line into the postseason. The Week 18 loss to Tampa highlighted just how thin the margin is now, and the market has responded accordingly. Carolina draws the worst possible reward for surviving the tiebreakers, hosting the Rams, who enter as the biggest favorite of Wild Card Weekend at -10.5 on the road. Simply put, the Panthers are alive — but nobody is buying the upside.

Wild Card Weekend Opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Where to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Location: Charlotte, NC

Where to Watch: FOX

Time: Saturday (January 10), 4:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds

Spread: LAR -10.5 (-108) | CAR +10.5 (-112)

Total: Over 46.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Moneyline: LAR -620 | CAR +460

Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAR 82% | CAR 18%

Spread: LAR 10.5 Yes (49¢) | No (52¢)

Total: Over 46.5 Yes (52¢) | No (41¢)

6) San Francisco 49ers

NFC Championship Winner Previous Week’s Odds: +440 –> This Week’s Odds: +1500

Week 18 summed up the San Francisco 49ers’ season perfectly. A 13–3 home loss to Seattle stripped away the division, the bye, and any remaining market confidence. Injuries finally caught up, and what once looked like a title path collapsed into a steep odds correction. The Niners still made the field, but now they head into Wild Card Weekend limping instead of looming.

Wild Card Weekend Opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

Where to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Where to Watch: FOX

Time: Sunday (January 11), 4:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

Spread: SF +4.5 (-110) | PHI -4.5 (-110)

Total: Over 44.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Moneyline: SF +188 | PHI -220

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Kalshi Odds

Chance: SF 34% | PHI 66%

Spread: PHI -3.5 Yes (54¢) | No (46¢)

Total: Over 46.5 Yes (44¢) | No (56¢)

5) Chicago Bears

NFC Championship Winner Previous Week’s Odds: +850 –> This Week’s Odds: +1000

The Chicago Bears did what they needed to do structurally, even in a narrow Week 18 loss to Detroit. The Bears are still very much ahead of schedule, and the market hasn’t punished them too harshly for it. Caleb Williams continues to validate the long-term vision, but now the postseason test arrives immediately — no margin, no buffer, just execution.

Wild Card Weekend Opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

Where to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Stadium: Soldier Field

Location: Chicago, IL

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Time: Saturday (January 10), 8:00 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Spread: GB -1.5 (+100) | CHI +1.5 (-122)

Total: Over 45.5 (-114) | Under (-106)

Moneyline: GB -108 | CHI -108

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Kalshi Odds

Chance: GB 51% | CHI 49%

Spread: GB -2.5 Yes 46¢ | No 56¢

Total: Over 46.5 Yes 49¢ | No 53¢

4) Green Bay Packers

NFC Championship Winner Previous Week’s Odds: +950 → This Week’s Odds: +1000

A flat 16–3 loss at Minnesota in Week 18 didn’t change the Green Bay Packers’ seed, and with Jordan Love and many starters being rested, the market didn’t change much either. The Packers enter the playoffs as a dangerous spoiler with a very winnable opening round game against a team they know all too well. The odds barely moved, which tells you the market sees upside — but also plenty of volatility.

3) Philadelphia Eagles

NFC Championship Winner Previous Week’s Odds: +460 –> This Week’s Odds: +420

The Philadelphia Eagles closed the regular season with a 24–17 loss to Washington, but the market didn’t flinch as Jalen Hurts and a bunch of starters didn’t see the field. This team has looked uneven for months, yet the underlying profile still scares people. The defending Super Bowl champs remain priced as a serious threat because the ceiling is intact — even if the floor keeps showing up at the worst times.

Wild Card Weekend Opponent: vs San Francisco 49ers

2) Los Angeles Rams

NFC Championship Winner Previous Week’s Odds: +310 –> This Week’s Odds: +240

The Los Angeles Rams took care of business in Week 18, beating Arizona 37–20 and locking in momentum at the right time. Matthew Stafford looks healthy, the offense is humming, and the market responded accordingly. LA didn’t get the bye, but they got something almost as valuable — clarity and confidence heading into January.

Wild Card Weekend Opponent: at Carolina Panthers

1) Seattle Seahawks

NFC Championship Winner Previous Week’s Odds: +250 –> This Week’s Odds: +175

The Seattle Seahawks earned the top spot the hard way. A dominant 13–3 road win over San Francisco in Week 18 clinched the No. 1 seed, the division, and a first-round bye. Six straight wins turned into seven, and the market has fully bought in. The Seahawks won’t play this weekend — and that’s exactly why they sit alone at the top.

Wild Card Weekend Bye

