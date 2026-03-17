2026 NFL Free Agency: Ranking the Top 50 Players on the Market

2026 NFL Free Agency

NFL free agency is in full swing. Let's rank the top 50 players in this year's class!

Disclaimer: This is a continuation of our original free agent rankings. Players who have signed contracts have been updated accordingly.

2026 NFL Key Dates

January 5 - Teams may sign current free agents, including CFL players, to 2026 contracts.

Teams may sign current free agents, including CFL players, to 2026 contracts. January 5 - Teams may renegotiate/extend rookie contracts of players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and undrafted free agents who signed in 2024.

Teams may renegotiate/extend rookie contracts of players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and undrafted free agents who signed in 2024. January 5 - Teams may exercise the fifth-year options for first-round picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Teams may exercise the fifth-year options for first-round picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. February 17 - Clubs may designate Franchise and Transition Players through 4:00 p.m. ET on March 3.

Clubs may designate Franchise and Transition Players through 4:00 p.m. ET on March 3. March 9-11 - From noon p.m. ET on March 9 through 3:59:59 on March 11, certified agents for players who are due to become unrestricted free agents and clubs may contact each other and begin negotiating contracts. A player who does not have a certified agent can represent themselves.

From noon p.m. ET on March 9 through 3:59:59 on March 11, certified agents for players who are due to become unrestricted free agents and clubs may contact each other and begin negotiating contracts. A player who does not have a certified agent can represent themselves. March 11 - The NFL 2026 League Year and the free agent signing period begin at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The NFL 2026 League Year and the free agent signing period begin at 4:00 p.m. ET. March 11 - With all 2025 contracts expired at 4:00 p.m. ET, the trading period begins.

With all 2025 contracts expired at 4:00 p.m. ET, the trading period begins. April 17 - The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with teams.

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with teams. April 22 - The deadline for teams to exercise their "right of first refusal" for restricted free agents who have signed offer sheets with other clubs.

The deadline for teams to exercise their "right of first refusal" for restricted free agents who have signed offer sheets with other clubs. May 1 - The deadline for teams to exercise the fifth-year option for 2023 first-round picks.

The deadline for teams to exercise the fifth-year option for 2023 first-round picks. July 15 - The deadline for teams to sign designated Franchise Players to multiyear deals. Only one-year contracts are permitted after 4:00 p.m. ET.

On to SportsGrid's top 50 list, ranked by Paul Connor, a veteran sports analyst with 5+ years covering the NFL.