Yahoo! Sports Ranks the Top 20 Fantasy Quarterbacks For 2026

You Tell Us! Who is Your No. 1 Fantasy QB Draft Selection?

Join the 2026 Fantasy QB Board Debate

The updated Yahoo! Sports expert consensus big board is officially locked in, setting the stage for an absolute drafting war as managers look to maximize their positional leverage.

Which quarterback selection holds the ultimate key to breaking your league wide open this season?

The Top-Tier Monopoly: Is it worth spending premium early-round draft capital to lock down the undisputed rushing floor of Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson , or would you rather accumulate assets elsewhere?

The Maye Valuation: Do you agree with the expert panel ranking sophomore standout Drake Maye all the way at No. 3 overall, or are you waiting for defensive coordinators to adjust to his tape?

The Mahomes Disconnect: Is drafting a real-world legend like Patrick Mahomes II down at No. 15 an absolute steal, or do the Chiefs' balanced corporate tactics make him a total fantasy bench-warmer?

The Late-Round Lottery: Which backend option between Kyler Murray's rushing upside or Bo Nix's quick-game execution is the smarter investment for an aggressive late-round strategy?

Sound off in the comments section below: Which specific signal-caller on this 20-man board is a certified lock to bust, and who is taking you straight to a fantasy championship?