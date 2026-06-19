CBS Sports Ranks the 15 NFL Quarterbacks Who Most Need a Super Bowl Ring

CBS Sports Rank the 15 NFL QBs in Most Need of a Super Bowl

15 NFL Quarterbacks with the Most Legacy Equity on the Line

In the clinical landscape of professional football, quarterback evaluation ultimately boils down to a cold, unyielding process of legacy accounting. While elite offensive architects can spend years accumulating dazzling regular-season volume metrics, record-breaking tracking data, and individual MVP accolades, their entire career portfolios remain profoundly vulnerable until they secure ultimate championship validation. The gap between an iconic regular-season signal-caller and an immortalized champion is a structural chasm that defined the histories of icons like Dan Marino and Tom Brady for entirely antithetical reasons.

As the 2026 campaign looms, the pressure cooker of championship expectations is reaching a critical threshold for a fascinating spectrum of passers. Whether it's ascending young cornerstones attempting to shatter their early postseason ceilings, established tier-1 stars fighting to silence nagging system narratives, or decorated veteran legends gunning for a historic multi-franchise exclamation point, the impending season will fundamentally rewire historical tier placements.

We have stripped away mainstream media sentimentality to audit the raw legacy equity at stake across the league, isolating the 15 active quarterbacks who absolutely require a Super Bowl ring to permanently crystallize their football immortality.

Let's dive into Bryan DeArdo's CBS Sports list.