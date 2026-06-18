Tuli Tuipulotu says “I’m Gonna Be Here” as extension talks loom

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz said at the NFL Combine that the team wants edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu “around for a long time.”

Why wouldn’t they?

While he wasn’t drafted by this current regime, Tuipulotu has developed into a valuable piece of the Chargers' defense under Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff.

He is entering his fourth season and is eligible for a contract extension. If the Chargers want to be proactive, they could sign him before his price tag rises even higher. Based on his production, that scenario seems increasingly likely.

“I just let my agent, let the guys handle that,” Tuipulotu said.

He was asked if he has a timeline for when he wants a deal done.

“I don’t know, but I’m gonna be here,” he said.

He was then asked whether a contract negotiation could result in a hold-in situation.

“Time will tell,” Tuipulotu said.

Tuli Tuipulotu #45 of the Los Angeles Chargers on the field during an OTA practice session at The Bolt on May 27, 2025 in El Segundo, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Tuli Tuipulotu #45 of the Los Angeles Chargers on the field during an OTA practice session at The Bolt on May 27, 2025 in El Segundo, California.

Obviously, a player doesn’t want to be away from the team. Tuipulotu mentioned multiple times that he wants to be with his teammates and continue practicing.

Tuipulotu was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by then-general manager Tom Telesco. He joined a pass-rushing group that featured Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, but injuries throughout the roster prevented that trio from fully taking off. He finished his rookie season with 4.5 sacks.

When Harbaugh arrived the following season, Tuipulotu thrived in Jesse Minter’s defense, nearly doubling his production with 8.5 sacks while remaining part of the same trio.

The biggest leap came in 2025 when he joined a new group alongside Mack and Odafe Oweh. The former USC standout exploded for 13 sacks, highlighted by a four-sack performance in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

“Hopefully that that gets done soon, man,” Mack said. “Oh my God, man, I'm excited for him.”

The big brother-little brother relationship between Mack and Tuipulotu is unique. During his exit interview after last season, Tuipulotu said he hoped Mack would return rather than retire. That wish came true.

“It is a blessing,” he said. “I'm gonna say it every time, man.”

Tuipulotu also shared that he still carries Mack’s gear to the practice field, a task typically reserved for rookies.

He doesn’t mind. He is simply happy to have the veteran pass rusher back.

“I am a rookie to K-Mack,” he said.

The two are so close that Tuipulotu sought Mack’s advice regarding his contract situation. Considering Mack is one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history, there are few better people to ask.

“I already talked to him about everything,” Tuipulotu said. “He gave me great advice, and yeah, it was keep between us for sure.”

This season, Tuipulotu will be part of another new trio. The Chargers drafted edge rusher Akheem Mesidor out of the University of Miami to join Mack and Tuipulotu on the edge.

The setup is similar to last season’s group, with two young pass rushers learning alongside a veteran.

“It’s going to help a lot,” Tuipulotu said. “It’s cool because we can figure out what I’m good at inside and what he’s good at inside and mix match.”

One interesting aspect is that Mesidor is actually older than Tuipulotu despite entering his rookie season while Tuipulotu is entering Year 4.

Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers participates in drills at mandatory minicamp at The Bolt on June 17, 2026 in El Segundo, California. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers participates in drills at mandatory minicamp at The Bolt on June 17, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

“He’s a pro,” he said. “He hasn’t missed a routine yet.”

The Chargers' edge-rushing trio will be looking to replicate the 30 sacks they combined for in 2025 and perhaps surpass that number. They will be doing so in a new defensive scheme under coordinator Chris O’Leary.

Players have described the system as similar to Minter’s, though potentially more aggressive.

After the Chargers completed Derwin James’ contract extension, attention now shifts to Tuipulotu, whose production has improved every season since entering the league.

For now, he is focused on helping a defense that he believes can be even better in 2026.

“We all love the defense,” Tuipulotu said. “We basically got the same guys back out of some key players, so I'm excited, man. We're a great defense, man. We just got to keep it going.”

Changing Things Up

Harbaugh is looking to make some adjustments ahead of training camp.

During his final press conference before the break, he said he has become more aware of UV radiation thanks to conversations within the organization, UCLA Health studies and even credited his daughter, Katie, for helping educate him on the subject.

As a result, Harbaugh announced that all training camp practices will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday’s practice was held at that time as a trial run.

Harbaugh said the decision was influenced by UCLA Health studies regarding sleep patterns and the effects of the body's "circadian rhythm."

“That's our plan for training camp,” Harbaugh said. “Hitting that 10 o'clock start time for every single practice based on out of those scientific sleep and energy, everything trying to do every anything and everything we can to help us be in the best position we can be in.”