Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 24 NFL Free Agents Right Now

23. Kyle Van Noy, LB/EDGE
2026 NFL Free Agent Landing Spots
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Kyle Van Noy defied traditional age curves yet again last season by turning in highly productive situational pass-rush metrics when the competitive stakes were highest.
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His elite football IQ and master-class spatial awareness allow him to consistently generate pressures and disrupt passing lanes without needing elite, unhinged physical traits.
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For a postseason contender looking to close out tight games in December, he provides invaluable championship pedigree and seamless multi-position flexibility.
Former Team: Baltimore Ravens
Predicted Landing Spot: Detroit Lions