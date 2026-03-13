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NFL · 2 hours ago

Chargers Add RB Keaton Mitchell to Pair with Hampton

Fernando Ramirez

Host · Writer

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz turned to a familiar team when he signed running back Keaton Mitchell from the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.

Mitchell is the type of back offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel could take to his full potential.

He spent three seasons with the Ravens, accumulating 767 rushing yards, three touchdowns and 184 receiving yards. He could also provide value as a returner, averaging 26.9 yards per kickoff return.

Mitchell could form a very good one-two punch with second-year running back Omarion Hampton, who, when healthy, showed real potential.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton #8 runs the football during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday December 21, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Hampton played in nine games, recording 545 rushing yards, 192 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. That production came without left tackle Rashawn Slater and right tackle Joe Alt for most of the season.

What Mike McDaniel did in Miami with De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert over the years has been highly impressive. If McDaniel can replicate that success in Los Angeles, both running backs should have solid seasons.

Mitchell didn’t see as many touches in Baltimore because he was behind Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, which limited his opportunities.

The Chargers appear to be shifting their offensive identity with more creative ways of moving the football and scoring.

It also seems like Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh get going once the first wave of free agency passes. The Chargers are still among the top three teams in cap space, so expect them to continue making moves to improve the roster.

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