Steelers Way-Too Early Final 53-Man Roster Predictions

Steelers: Way-Too Early 53-Man Roster

Specialists (3)

Chris Boswell

Cameron Johnston

Cal Adomitis

Bold Prediction – Adomitis replaces Christian Kuntz

Total: 3

Championship-caliber teams often receive steady contributions from their specialists, and few organizations can match Pittsburgh's consistency in this area. Chris Boswell

continues to be one of the most reliable kickers in football and remains a legitimate weapon whenever the offense crosses midfield. His recent contract extension reflects the confidence the organization has in his ability to perform in critical situations.

Cameron Johnston returns after battling through injury adversity and possesses one of the strongest legs in the NFL. Field position remains a hidden component of winning football games, and Johnston's ability to flip the field provides tremendous value.

Christian Kuntz is truly one of the best guys on the roster. The idea of him not being on the roster simply makes me sad to be truthful. However, I have a hunch that at the end of the day former Pitt Panthers long-snapper Cal Adomitis will take over the duties in 2026.

While specialists rarely receive headlines, this trio gives the Steelers stability in all three phases of the kicking game. When games are decided by a handful of plays, that reliability can often be the difference between winning and losing.

For more exclusive NFL Draft coverage, scouting reports, and interviews, visit College2Pro.com⁠

Follow on X: @BoMarchionte