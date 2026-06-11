Ranking the Best Available 22 NFL Free Agents Right Now

20. Von Miller (EDGE)

Von Miller Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA 2025 Team: Commanders

Commanders Age: 37

37 Experience: 15 Years

Even at 37 years old, Von Miller refuses to call it a career, and frankly, the future Hall of Famer proved last year with the Commanders that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. After logging an impressive nine sacks in a rotational role during the 2025 campaign, Miller is now actively lobbying for a nostalgic return to the Denver Broncos. Whether it ends up being a storybook reunion in the Mile High City or a mercenary role for another contender, Miller remains an effective situational pass-rusher who brings an undeniable championship pedigree to any locker room.

2025 Season NFL Stats