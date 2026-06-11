Its Paramount Steelers Max Iheanachor Succeeds in Pittsburgh

Steelers: Player Spotlight Max Iheanachor

THE DETAILS THAT STAND OUT

The easiest thing to notice about Iheanachor is his size and athletic ability. That might sound cliché but you do really notice his skills visually.

That cannot be understated and his importance to anchor one of the edges for the offensive line in the near future is paramount.

The most important thing to notice might be everything else.

Offensive line coaches obsess over details and Steelers James Campen who resides as Pittsburgh offensive line coach has the task to fine tune Iheanachor’s technique.

Foot placement. Hand usage. Balance. Leverage. Stance. Positioning.

Those details often separate talented prospects from reliable NFL starters.

Throughout OTA sessions, Iheanachor's stance and body positioning have consistently stood out. He appears balanced before the snap and comfortable moving into his assignments. Those may sound like small observations, but they are often indicators of future success.

His athletic background also helps explain why.

"I mean, basketball is different. This weight room, they'll say the weight room helped a lot."

The combination of natural movement skills and added strength has created a unique physical profile. At his size, players simply aren't supposed to move the way he does.

That's why Pittsburgh invested a first-round pick in him.

The Steelers aren't asking Iheanachor to become a finished product overnight. They simply need him to continue the same progression that carried him from East Los Angeles College to Arizona State and eventually to the first round of the NFL Draft.

If the early OTA returns are any indication, he's already headed in the right direction.

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