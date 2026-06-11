ESPN’s NFL Top 16 Best Available Unsigned Free Agents Right Now

Previous Rank: 19
Overall ESPN Free Agent Rank: NR
Haason Reddick saw a dip in production with just 2.5 sacks, but his pass-rushing track record still makes him intriguing. Even at 31, he brings veteran leadership and situational pressure ability, likely fitting best as part of a rotational edge group.
Haason Reddick Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- Position: EDGE
- Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Age: 31
- Experience: 8 Years
- Previous AAV: $14,000,000
Market Value (Spotrac): $4,940,806
2025 Season NFL Stats
- 31 Total Tackles
- 2.5 Sacks
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 1 Pass Defense