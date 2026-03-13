Makai Lemon Addresses Viral Combine Interview, Being His Authentic Self, and Staying Focused Ahead of the NFL Draft

LOS ANGELES— Makai Lemon has always been a fierce competitor—that’s what it takes to win the Biletnikoff Award and be crowned college football’s best wide receiver.

Lemon’s intensity showed itself on a national stage in a now-viral moment from the NFL Draft Combine in February, when the Los Alamitos native gave an intense glare to reporters and swayed back and forth while answering questions.

The incident became an internet meme, and thousands of comments across social platforms berated Lemon for what some considered odd behavior.

But in the age of social media, where everyone can be burned under an overly-critical microscope, the first-round prospect is maintaining his composure on his “home turf”, at USC’s pro day.

Thursday, under the sunny California skies on campus, Lemon wowed reporters and NFL scouts by catching passes and running an unofficial 4.48 40-yard-dash.

After a productive day, Lemon was all-smiles greeting reporters.

Anwar Stetson—The Sporting Tribune Makai Lemon runs the 40-yard-dash at USC Pro Day

He told The Sporting Tribune that amidst the media circus from the combine, he stays true to his authentic self and keeps his faith in the Lord to keep composure.

“I just let the media talk,” Lemon said. “I let the outside form their opinion. I’m just being myself, keeping my faith in the Lord, and that’s all I can do.” He added that he went into the Combine “being himself”, and agreed that his authenticity may have even gone well with NFL teams.

En route to his award-winning junior year at ‘SC, Lemon stayed true to his authentic self throughout the season. With the calm and collected, yet powerful swagger common to many SoCal natives, Lemon usually kept his comments to the media short and sweet, yet direct and purposeful.

For fans of a Trojans squad that went undefeated at home in 2025, a locked-in Lemon was the key to many highlight plays, spectacular touchdowns, and a nine-win season.

Fellow wideout Ja’Kobi Lane also made an appearance at Pro Day doing catching drills. In his three years at USC, the towering 6’4” receiver was the second of the two-headed monster duo catching passes at the Coliseum. With jaw-dropping acrobatics, Lane made a name for himself among Lemon as one of the nation’s best wide receivers. But today, whilst making his case to scouts and reporters about his own NFL potential, the Mesa, Arizona native also made the time to speak very highly of his brother in arms.

“It’s been nothing but a blessing to have [Makai Lemon] with me,” Lane told reporters after the drills. He said Lemon was like a “brother” to him, and helped him grow not only as a football player, but as a man. “There’s been times where we could’ve slacked off and not wanted to do something,” Lane added. “Just being able to have each other, you’re always pulling one another to the next level, but just being able to be with him for the past three years has been a blessing and to go with this [NFL Draft] process is a dream come true.”

Wherever Lemon lands in the NFL, fans should expect the same competitive fire and intensity that the 21-year-old gave during his three-year tenure in Troy. Like they say, when life gives you lemons, well….you lock-in.