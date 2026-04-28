The Sporting News 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Counting Down from 32 to No. 1

The Sporting News 2027 NFL Mock Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror and the Seattle Seahawks still celebrating their victory in Super Bowl LX, it is time to turn the page to the next crop of elite talent. The 2027 class is already generating massive buzz, with high-profile legacy names and SEC powerhouses set to dominate the conversation leading up to the event in Washington, D.C.

We are breaking down the first-round projections from Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News, but doing things a little differently. Instead of starting with the drama at the top, we are beginning our countdown with the final predicted pick of the first round and working our way toward the top of the board. From Clemson edge rushers to the next generation of the Manning dynasty, here is how the first round is currently shaking out.