The “Who Is 85” Campaign: Tron Baker’s Journey Through Football, Film, and NIL

On any given day at University of Southern California, you might hear the buzz before you see him: “Who is 85?” It is a question that is quickly becoming a statement, a brand, and a movement driven by freshman wide receiver Tron Baker.

Baker is already carving out his identity on campus and has leaned into storytelling just as much as football. His “Who is 85” campaign is not just about a jersey number. It serves as a layered introduction to who he is as an athlete, a creator, and a young entrepreneur navigating the evolving world of NIL. At a school where sports and media intersect at the highest level, Baker is positioning himself right at that crossroads.

“What drove me here is the incredible coaching staff. On top of being in LA and playing at home in front of my family, having coaches like Lincoln Riley, Coach Simmons, and the rest of the staff made it an easy decision. I’ve loved it since day one, my mom and family can attest to that.”

That intersection becomes even more powerful through his connection with the USC School of Cinematic Arts, one of the most prestigious film programs in the world. Baker is working to help develop an innovative, immersive video production curriculum aimed at equipping aspiring creators with real, industry ready skills. It is a rare move for a freshman athlete. He is not just participating in opportunities, he is actively shaping them.

Tron and his mother produced a documentary that has been selected for the Indie Vegas Film Festival, a major step forward for his career as he expands beyond sports.

The vision is clear. Baker wants to merge athletics, storytelling, and business into one ecosystem. He understands that today’s athlete is no longer defined only by performance on the field, but also by presence off of it. Through content, branding, and collaboration, he is building something that extends far beyond game days.

Tron has a saying that is already catching attention. “Three things in life are certain, death, taxes, and 85 gon’ be open.” He says it is a nod to legendary wide receiver Chad Johnson, whose personality and confidence helped redefine what it meant to be a star at the position.

His football roots remain just as important. Baker previously shared the field with standout receiver Makai Lemon, and that experience continues to influence his development. Being around high level talent has sharpened his approach both competitively and mentally as he transitions into this next phase of his career at USC.

“I’m not just a football player. That might sound cliché, but it’s the truth. Yes, we sleep, eat, and breathe football, but a lot of us also enjoy video games, music, and entertainment.”

Off the field, Baker is embracing the full college experience. He is energized by campus life, building relationships, and diving headfirst into learning the business side of sports. NIL is no longer just a concept for him. It is a real time classroom where he is studying brand strategy, partnerships, and how to maximize his platform in a way that feels authentic and sustainable.

“I’ve learned how to market yourself in ways that put you in a positive light, whether it’s through community work or helping others. People want to see you play, but they also want to connect with you beyond the field. That’s one of the biggest things I’ve learned during my time at USC.”

At the center of it all is family. Baker speaks openly about the role his mother plays in his journey. Her support is not just background motivation. It is foundational. In an environment that can often feel transactional, that grounding allows him to move with clarity and purpose.

“My mom is a big motivation for me. She pushes me and challenges me to go harder. I had a catch that went viral, and she commented saying I was out of bounds. That’s just the type of relationship we have.”

There is a certain confidence in how Baker is approaching this moment. It is not loud or forced, but intentional. He is not waiting to be discovered. He is introducing himself on his own terms.

So who is 85? Right now, he is a freshman finding his rhythm at USC, a creator experimenting with new ways to tell stories, a student of the NIL era, and a son fueled by support that runs deeper than the spotlight. If the early signs are any indication, the question will not last much longer. It will turn into recognition.