2026 College Football QB Rankings: Ranking the Top 10 Quarterbacks

9. Demond Williams Jr. - Washington Huskies
Demond Williams Jr. 2026 Preseason Player Profile
- Class: Junior
- Team: Washington Huskies
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 190 pounds
In a different universe, Demond Williams Jr. would be the projected starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers, and Sam Leavitt would be lined up to play at somewhere like Tennessee. However, shortly after entering the transfer portal, Williams Jr. found the exit door firmly locked, and he’s back as the dynamic starter for Jedd Fisch and the Washington Huskies. No one has any idea how this drama will play out with his teammates, but it’s a good offensive system to return to, and Williams is a great player. He completed nearly 70 percent of his passes, had more than 3,600 total yards, and 31 total touchdowns. Williams Jr. has only nine interceptions in his collegiate career, and he’s an explosive runner who’s dangerous every time he takes off. If the team can put the offseason drama behind them, number nine might be underestimating him.
Demond Williams Jr. 2025 Stats
- Passing Yards: 3,065
- Touchdown Passes: 25 | Interceptions: 8
- Completion Percentage: 69.5% | Cmp/Att: 246 of 354
- Yards per Attempt: 8.7 YPA