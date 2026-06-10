CBS Sports Ranks the Top 10 Rosters in College Football for 2026

1. Texas
Texas Longhorns Team Profile
- Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian (6th Season)
- 2025 Record: 10–3 (6-2)
- 2025 Finish: 5th in the SEC
Biggest Offseason Upgrades
- Cam Coleman, WR (Auburn)
- Raleek Brown, RB (Arizona State)
- Hollywood Smothers, RB (NC State)
"If there's a team that appears capable of checking every box on the national championship checklist in 2026, it's Texas. The buzz around the Longhorns isn't just about star power, it's about completeness -- the rare blend of elite talent, depth and physical maturity across all three phases despite losing six starters in April's NFL Draft."
Steve Sarkisian has built an absolute monster in Austin, and even after losing six starters to the NFL, this program isn't taking a step backward. Arch Manning heads an offense that features elite skill players like Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V, backed up by a veteran line with multiple projected first-round picks.
Texas Longhorns Futures Odds
- CFP National Championship Winner +750
- SEC Championship Winner +310