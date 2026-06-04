CBS Sports Reveals Predictions for Each Big Ten CFB Team Outlining Win Totals, Odds & Game Picks

Wisconsin Badgers

The pressure remains on Luke Fickell after a disappointing run through conference play over the last two seasons. Wisconsin's schedule is manageable, but the Badgers still need to prove they can turn favorable opportunities into wins.

"Now the question is whether that late momentum carries into 2026 or if the Badgers slide back." — Cody Nagel

Over/Under 6.5 wins

Projected Wins: Western Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Michigan State, at Maryland,

Projected Losses: Notre Dame, at Penn State, at UCLA, USC, at Iowa, Rutgers, at Purdue, Minnesota

CBS Sports Prediction: Under 6.5 wins