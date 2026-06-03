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NCAAF · 4 hours ago

CBS Sports Ranks the 10 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches Now

John Canady

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undefined Game Odds
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Jun 3 1:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

-1.5

-108

O 8.5

WSH

WSH

+1.5

-108

U 8.5

Jun 3 1:10 PM
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DET

DET

+1.5

+122

O 8

TB

TB

-1.5

-144

U 8

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