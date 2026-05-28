UCLA ranks among top programs in EA Sports College Football 26 revenue-sharing model

LOS ANGELES — EA Sports reignited college football video game fandom by reviving its college football franchise in June 2024. A year later, the sports video game publisher brought fans even closer to the experience by introducing a usage-based royalty system with the release of EA Sports College Football 26.

The initiative distributed royalties to schools based on how often they were used in the game, allowing fans to have a tangible impact on a program’s success. A source with direct knowledge of UCLA’s involvement in the initiative told The Sporting Tribune that UCLA ranked No. 27 among the 136 FBS programs featured in the game and generated more than $200,000 in revenue from Electronic Arts.

The source said the ranking “reflects the strength and reach of the UCLA brand and fanbase.”

Full rankings and revenue figures for schools have not been publicly released. The only other publicly reported figure came from Missouri State, which revealed it ranked No. 69 and generated more than $100,000 in revenue.

“Despite the team’s record on the field last season,” the source added, “UCLA football continues to demonstrate strong national visibility, tradition and relevance within both the college football landscape and gaming community.”

The Bruins endured a tumultuous 2025 season, starting 0-3 before firing second-year head coach and former UCLA running back DeShaun Foster. UCLA named Tim Skipper interim head coach and won three of its next four games, including an upset of then-No. 7 Penn State, before losing its final five games to finish 3-9.

One of the game’s most popular features, Dynasty Mode, allows users to take control of a program and rebuild it into a national contender through recruiting and transfer portal management. The challenge becomes even greater when using smaller programs such as Missouri State or Delaware, which emerged as one of the most popular choices among gamers this season.

UCLA’s 0-4 start and midseason coaching change made the Bruins a popular rebuild project for players looking to restore the program to prominence — much like new head coach Bob Chesney is attempting to do in real life.

It’s as if Chesney is running his own Dynasty Mode.

The Bruins currently hold the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation with 19 commitments through May.

The Chesney era officially begins against California in Berkeley on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.