Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NCAAF · 1 day ago

2026 CBS Sports College Football Power Rankings: Top 40 Teams

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 29 7:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHC

CHC

-1.5

-130

O 7.5

STL

STL

+1.5

+110

U 7.5

May 29 7:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DET

DET

-1.5

-108

O 8.5

CWS

CWS

+1.5

-108

U 8.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
CFB Transfer Portal Player Rankings
CFB 2026 Preview: QB Rankings
Big Ten Football
SEC Football
2026 Natty: Ranking the Top 5 Contenders
Transfer Portal: Top 50 Quarterbacks to Know
Group of Five Football

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Can Shohei Ohtani Win NL MVP and Cy Young in 2026?
MLB · 7 hours ago
Can Shohei Ohtani Win NL MVP and Cy Young in 2026?
Cy Young Race in National League Heats Up: Where's the Value?
MLB · 3 days ago
Cy Young Race in National League Heats Up: Where's the Value?
Cam Schlitler Emerges as Top AL Cy Young Contender
MLB · 3 days ago
Cam Schlitler Emerges as Top AL Cy Young Contender
2026 National League & American League Cy Young: Odds & Markets
MLB · 3 days ago
2026 National League & American League Cy Young: Odds & Markets
Dodgers and Braves Lead MLB Memorial Day Weekend Futures Odds
MLB · 1 week ago
Dodgers and Braves Lead MLB Memorial Day Weekend Futures Odds