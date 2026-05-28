2026 CBS Sports College Football Power Rankings: Top 40 Teams

Have Your Say! Which Team is College Football's Best in 2026?

Sound Off on the Post-Spring Hierarchy

CBS Sports post-spring big board has been dealt, but the closing of the portal window is only pouring premium fuel onto the ultimate offseason fire.

Which program has every right to feel absolutely slighted by the analytical math heading into the summer?

The Undefeated Hoosier Tax: Is ranking a flawless, 16-0 Indiana squad all the way down at No. 6 absolute algorithmic malpractice, or is the model correctly pricing in heavy structural roster churn and veteran departures?

The Smart Psychological Edge: Does freezing Georgia completely out of the coveted top four serve as a dangerous motivational weapon for Kirby Smart, handing him the ultimate "us against the world" card to run through the SEC?

The Red Raider Invasion: Armed with a gargantuan, blue-chip recruiting haul , is Texas Tech officially positioned as the single safest bet to shatter established hierarchies and completely hijack the Big 12's playoff bid?

The 4-8 Premium Illusion: How do we rationalize Florida sneaking into the Top 25 on the heels of a catastrophic, four-win campaign? Is an elite strength of schedule metric doing unprecedented historical heavy lifting to shield the Gators?

Lock In Your Prediction: Drop your take in the comments section below—which program inside this Top 40 is an absolute stone-cold lock to punch their ticket to the expanded 12-team playoff bracket this winter?