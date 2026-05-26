CBS Sports Reveals 10 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: Curt Cignetti Dethrones Kirby Smart

10) Dan Lanning, Oregon - $10.6 Million

Dan Lanning has Oregon operating like a true national powerhouse again, and the Ducks have backed that up with one of the sport's biggest financial commitments. The question is no longer whether Oregon can win the Big Ten; it’s whether Lanning can turn consistent contention into a national title appearance. At some point, the expectations shift from “keep us in the hunt” to “finish the job,” and that pressure is only growing in Eugene.

“The expectations in Eugene for Lanning to finally cash in on those resources to at least reach a national title game will start to ramp up.” — Robby Kalland

Career record: 48-8

Record at Oregon: 48-8

Conference championships: 1

Playoff appearances: 2

National titles: 0