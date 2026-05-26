CBS Sports Reveals 10 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: Curt Cignetti Dethrones Kirby Smart

Kalen DeBoer stepped into one of the toughest jobs in sports, and every result gets filtered through the shadow of what came before him. Alabama is still talented enough to win at the highest level, but the standard there doesn’t really allow for transition years or “almost” seasons. Even when things stabilize, the expectation is simple: championships, not progress reports.
“Until he wins a national title with the Tide, Saban's long shadow will continue to hang over him.” — Robby Kalland
Career record: 57-17
Record at school: 20-8
Conference championships: 1
Playoff appearances: 2
National titles: 0