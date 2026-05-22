2026 CBS Sports College Football Power Rankings: Top 30 Teams

CBS Sports CFB Team Rankings for the 2026 Campaign
With spring games wrapped up and the second transfer portal window officially in the rearview mirror, college football has entered its most crucial evaluation phase of the offseason. Roster-building is no longer a linear process; coaching staffs have spent the last month radically retooling their depth charts, patching up secondary lines, and executing high-stakes NIL retention plays to keep their core intact.
CBS Sports' newly updated Top 30 leaderboard reflects a landscape that is both top-heavy with predictable powerhouses and disrupted by shocking outliers. While the Big Ten and SEC continue to flex their collective financial and structural muscle at the top of the deck, the mid-tier features a fascinating collection of programs poised to completely hijack the expanded 12-team playoff format.
We are auditing the top teams on the board, breaking down the analytical realities of their rosters, and laying out the complete Top 30 gridiron landscape heading into the summer.