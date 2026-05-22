2026 CBS Sports College Football Power Rankings: Top 30 Teams

You Tell Us! Who is the Best Team in College Football?

Join the College Football Power Rankings Debate

The post-spring rankings are officially written in stone, but the summer heat is only going to make the offseason arguments burn hotter.

Who do you think is being criminally disrespected on this list?

The Indiana Standard: Is it total madness to have the 16-0 undefeated Hoosiers ranked all the way down at No. 6, or is the model properly accounting for standard roster turnover?

The Top 5 Snub: Does Georgia sitting outside the top four give Kirby Smart the ultimate "nobody believes in us" motivational card to run through the SEC?

The Texas Tech Ascendancy: With a massive top-tier recruiting haul locked in, are the Red Raiders the safest bet to completely crash the playoff party from the Big 12?

The Florida Paradox: How do we feel about Florida claiming the No. 25 spot on the board despite sitting on a 4-8 record? Is their strength of schedule metric doing historic heavy lifting?

Drop your take in the comments: Which team inside this Top 30 is a lock to punch their ticket to the 12-team playoff this winter?