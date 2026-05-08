CBS Sports Ranks the Top 10 Defensive Players for the 2027 NFL Draft

You Tell Us! Does Renner Have it Right?

Building the 2027 Defense

The 2027 defensive class is already showing players likely to define the next era of NFL stardom. While the offensive players might get the hype, these guys are the ones who will be dictating the pace on Sundays.

Join the Debate: Who is your #1?

The Lockdown King: Is Leonard Moore an all-time cornerback prospect, or will the ACL recovery of Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa keep Notre Dame's defensive hype in check?

The Edge Rushers: Between Dylan Stewart and Colin Simmons , who has the higher ceiling as a pass rusher?

The Defensive Interior: Does the rare explosiveness of A'Mauri Washington make him a better pro prospect than a statistical producer like David Stone ?

The Shutdown Stat: Is Kelley Jones' 11-catch season the most impressive metric in this entire rankings list?

Drop your take in the comments: Which of these defensive stars would you take in the Top 5? What do your Top 10 Rankings look like?