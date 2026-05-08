CBS Sports Ranks the Top 10 Defensive Players for the 2027 NFL Draft

Evaluating the Blue-Chip Talent of 2027
The 2027 NFL Draft might feel like a distant light on the horizon, but for NFL front offices, the positional audit has already begun. This cycle features a ton of talent that, while lacking some of the flash of the offensive stars, boasts an elite tier for any pro roster. We are seeing a blend of freak athleticism on the edge and lockdown integrity in the secondary that suggests the top of next year's board will be a tough call for coordinators.
Based on the latest rankings from CBS Sports' Mike Renner, these are the ten defensive prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft.