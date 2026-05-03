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NCAAF · 2 hours ago

An inside look at the Rose Bowl’s newest renovation

Jack Haslett

Host · Writer

PASADENA, Calif, – UCLA football shared a sneak peak into what’s been promised to be a new era under head coach Bob Chesney on Saturday, March 2 at the Rose Bowl in UCLA’s Spring Game, but the Rose Bowl itself also shared a sneak peak into one of the most ambitious renovation projects in the over-century old stadium’s history.

As part of the wider-reaching “Lasting Legacy Campaign” led by the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation to upgrade the stadium in time for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the South End Zone Field Club has been under construction with a target end date of July 31, 2026.

 That leaves the stadium with just enough time to try out it’s new luxury lounge with a series of concerts and other events held at the Rose Bowl throughout August and then, UCLA football in September. 

“I think [it] fills a void that maybe we were missing as a college program in general. So we’re really excited about it,” UCLA associate athletics director Even Gates said. “We’ve been very strategic in how we’ve launched and communicating and messaging out to all the different audiences.”

What the Field Club adds

The new Field Club was built with the oval-shaped silhouette of the Rose Bowl in mind, sacrificing a total of 5,000 seats for the construction and adding back 1,000 seats in the process.

The club will be divided into three sections with a lounge and two levels of outside seating. The first level will feature loge-style seating with tables for fans while the second row will have more theater-style chairs equipped with side tables.

All of those tables will be necessary considering that admission into the South End Zone Field Club comes with unlimited complimentary food and non-alcoholic drinks. Patrons will have access to a full bar as well. 

The menu will be provided by Levy Restaurants and curated by executive chef Chris Saiz with plans for a rotation of three different menus throughout the season that will feature a mix of artisan dishes designed to embrace the fresh produce of California along with ballpark classics like chicken tenders and a make-your-own-hotdog bar. 

Bringing the game to fans

Bringing fans closer to the game is the main goal of the South End Zone Field Club. The lounge area is built directly next to the home tunnel, meaning fans will actually be able to see the Bruins when they run out onto the field both pregame and after the half and fans in the seating areas will be within high-fiving distance. 

Taking it a step further, a glass wall will be installed inside the lounge to let fans see directly into the home press conference room while interviews with players and coaches take place. The lounge will be fitted with speakers so fans can hear everything as well. 

The lounge will practically bring fans straight onto the field. It’s designed to be a hybrid indoor-outdoor space, giving fans a chance to see the game from ground-level while also providing a climate-controlled refuge from either cold autumn nights or the sweltering heat that Pasadena is capable of.

The Rose Bowl has long been hailed for its history and icon status as well as it’s scenic location nestled in the shadow of the San Gabriel Mountains, but the construction of the South End Zone Field Club intends to add some luxury amenities to the stadium without disrupting the historic design of “America’s Stadium.”  

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