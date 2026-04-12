UCLA players embracing competitive spring practices

When UCLA running back Jaivian Thomas crossed the goal line during a live period at Saturday’s full-pad practice, the whole offensive unit celebrated as if they’d scored a touchdown in an actual game. In a later live period, they protested a questionable call from a practice referee with nearly the same level of vigor. After the defense recovered a fumble in the same sequence, they got their own opportunity to bring some energy.

The moments highlighted the sense of competition which has pervaded the Bruins’ first handful of spring practices this year.

“When we went into live periods, you could feel that everybody’s bought in and they want to compete,” redshirt junior quarterback Nico Iamaleava said. “It was good seeing the live periods and seeing our guys tackle out there, [and] seeing guys make some guys miss was fun.”

Of course, any tone is set from the top, and first-year head coach Bob Chesney has brought a standard of competition and energy by providing much of it himself. In his first spring practices in Westwood, he has participated in drills, raised his voice and encouraged an intense style.

Scenes from a high-energy all-team drill at UCLA practice.@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/Ew2pVo3W0P — Alex Hutton (@AlexHutton35) April 11, 2026

“Coach Chesney is different,” redshirt junior defensive back Cole Martin said. “He wants to be out there playing with us. It’s hard to have a coach like that, and it’s really special. It makes everybody better when your head coach is just as motivated and intrigued as you are.”

“Coach Chesney [brings] energy to every practice,” Iamaleava added. “If you’re not coming out here with the right energy and right mindset to compete, he’s gonna send you home. So, yeah, it’s been fun.”

As the presumed starting quarterback, Iamaleava has been looking to lead by example as well. Chesney previously praised him for his hard work, communication with teammates and off-the-field efforts to improve his game.

“As a quarterback, if you’re slacking, and you try to tell a guy or hold a guy accountable, you know, they’re gonna look at you kind of dumb,” Iamaleava said. “So I think me being on top of myself, being on top of my stuff, lets guys know that they can trust a guy like me.”

During Chesney’s early meetings with UCLA players after he was hired, he emphasized the importance of having fun playing football, and so far, the players have been embracing that exact concept. The competition at practice is one of the main examples so far.

“When you got practice like this during spring ball … it elevates your game,” Martin said. “It allows you to just keep bettering yourself. And I’m trying to elevate my game, and I know my brothers are trying to do the same thing. So being out there and having that competition forces that environment, and it just makes it fun.”