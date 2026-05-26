CBS Sports Ranks the Top 10 Rosters in College Football for 2026

Let's Hear From You! Which is the Most Complete Roster in College Football?

Join the College Football Best Team Debate

The 2026 season is going to be absolute chaos, and these roster audits show that the powerhouses aren't going anywhere.

Who owns the best roster in the country?

The Texas Hype: Is Texas truly the most complete team in college football, or are we putting too much faith in Arch Manning before he plays a full season?

The Buckeyes Reload: Did Ryan Day do enough in the portal to offset losing seven draft picks to the early rounds?

The Kiffin Era: Can Lane Kiffin turn a portal-heavy LSU roster into an instant championship trophy in year one?

The Hoosier Factor: Will Curt Cignetti prove that Indiana has staying power, or will the NFL departures be too much to overcome?

Drop your take in the comments: Which of these 10 teams is your pick to win the National Championship?