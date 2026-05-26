CBS Sports Ranks the Top 10 Rosters in College Football for 2026

CBS Sports Championship Checklist
We have officially reached the point in the offseason where everyone is guessing who will be standing on the podium in January. But if you look back at the teams that actually win national titles, they all share one specific trait: completeness. It doesn't matter how good your quarterback is if your offensive line is a sieve or your secondary gets torched on third-and-long.
The 2026 season is going to be a total reality check for programs that haven't built real depth. A few programs have used elite recruiting and the transfer portal to build actual insurance across all three phases of the game.
We are looking past the pre-season polls to focus on pure roster composition, line depth, and returning experience. Here is Brad Crawford of CBS Sports definitive rankings of the 10 college football teams that check every single box on the championship checklist.