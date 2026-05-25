CBS Sports Ranks 26 Most Important College Football Transfers for 2026

Justice Haynes Transfer Portal Profile
- Position: RB | Class: Junior
- Height: 5’9.5” | Weight: 200 lbs
- Former Team: Michigan
- Current Team: Georgia Tech
Justice Haynes, heading to Georgia Tech, adds instant juice to the Yellow Jackets’ backfield. Michigan never fully unlocked his talent, but his vision and explosiveness give Georgia Tech a runner capable of handling a major workload right away.
Justice Haynes 2025 Stats
- Carries: 121
- Rushing Yards: 857
- Yard Per Carry: 7.1
- Touchdowns: 10