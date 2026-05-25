CBS Sports Ranks 26 Most Important College Football Transfers for 2026

12) A.J. Harris

A.J. Harris Transfer Portal Profile

Position: CB | Class: Junior

CB Junior Height: 6’1” | Weight: 193 lbs

6’1” 193 lbs Former Team: Penn State

Penn State Current Team: Indiana

A.J. Harris staying in the Big Ten with Indiana could end up being one of the conference’s sneakiest additions. He already understands the physicality of the league from his time at Penn State, and the Hoosiers needed a corner capable of matching up against top receivers.

A.J. Harris 2025 Stats