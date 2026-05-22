CBS Sports 2026 SEC Football Power Rankings: Post-Spring Top 16

Auditing the Official SEC Power Rankings Ahead of Summer
Offseason power rankings are an exercise in controlled overreaction, balancing structural roster depth against the optimistic projection of spring camp. Entering the 2026 campaign, the SEC feels entirely wide open, presenting a collection of elite programs capable of making a deep run in the expanded College Football Playoff.
While the absolute tier-one giants continue to set a brutal pace through high-volume recruiting and coaching stability, the traditional hierarchy is facing immense pressure. From high-profile quarterback successions to massive transfer portal overhauls, coaching staffs are working around the clock to finalize their two-deep depth charts before the grueling autumn schedule arrives.
Using CBS Sports' comprehensive post-spring analysis from Brad Crawford, we are auditing all 16 SEC programs from top to bottom.