CBS Sports 2026 SEC Football Power Rankings: Post-Spring Top 16

What Say You! Which SEC Team Tops the Mountain?

Join the SEC Power Rankings Debate

The post-spring rankings have officially set the battlefield for 2026, but in a conference as deep as the SEC, the hierarchy is always one Saturday away from total collapse.

Who is your definitive choice to claim the SEC crown this December?

The Longhorn Standard: Is Arch Manning and a Muschamp-led defense enough to keep Texas at No. 1 through the most difficult schedule in the country, or is Georgia’s developmental machine still the real king of the South?

The Lane Train in BR: Does Lane Kiffin have the SEC's best "win-now" roster at LSU , and can his portal-heavy squad gel fast enough to navigate a brutal September gauntlet?

The Bama Skeptics: Is the Alabama dynasty officially vulnerable under Kalen DeBoer , or is the national media severely underestimating a roster that still recruits at an elite five-star level?

The Middle-Tier Crasher: Which program from the volatile middle tier— Texas A&M , Oklahoma , or Tennessee —is the safest bet to completely hijack the 12-team playoff and ruin a blue-blood’s season?

The First-Year Sleeper: Between Jon Sumrall (Florida) and Alex Golesh (Auburn), which new coaching staff is primed to pull off the biggest upset of the year?

Drop your take in the comments: Which of these 16 teams is the most overrated exiting spring ball, and who is your lock for the SEC Championship?