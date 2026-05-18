ESPN Ranks the Offseason for Every Power Four College Football Team

1) Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana lost some major production this offseason, but the Hoosiers wasted no time reloading around Josh Hoover. The former TCU quarterback brings stability and experience to an offense that still believes it can compete near the top of the Big Ten, while additions like Nick Marsh and Tobi Osunsanmi raise the ceiling on both sides of the ball.

Key additions: QB Josh Hoover, WR Nick Marsh, DL Tobi Osunsanmi

Key departures: QB Fernando Mendoza, CB D'Angelo Ponds, WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Top incoming recruits: DT Gabe Hill, DT Cameron McHaney, DE Kevontay Hugan