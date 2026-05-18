ESPN Ranks the Offseason for Every Power Four College Football Team

Notre Dame lost major offensive production, especially in the backfield, but the Fighting Irish doubled down on rebuilding the trenches and secondary. Freshmen like Rodney Dunham and Khary Adams could end up contributing earlier than expected, while Quincy Porter gives the passing game another high-upside target.
Key additions: DT Tionne Gray, DT Francis Brewu, WR Quincy Porter
Key departures: RB Jeremiyah Love, RB Jadarian Price, WR Malachi Fields
Top incoming recruits: DE Rodney Dunham, CB Khary Adams, S Joey O'Brien