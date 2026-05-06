Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

How Bob Chesney has reshaped UCLA's recruiting surge

Connor Moreno

Host · Writer

PASADENA, Calif. – Sounds of hammers, drills and other tools filled the south end of the Rose Bowl during UCLA’s Spring Game on Saturday as construction continued on the stadium’s latest renovation project – the South End Zone Field Club. 

Just across the way along the north end zone, a different kind of foundation was being laid. The rising voices of nearly a hundred UCLA recruits were just as loud as the construction on the other end of the field – yet inspired far more optimism about the program’s future than any luxury stadium section ever could. 

UCLA has seen its biggest recruiting surge since the Jim Mora era just five months into coach Bob Chesney’s tenure in Westwood. Fresh off seven new commitments from the class of 2027 – seven four-stars and three three-stars – over the weekend, the Bruins hold the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. 

Four-star Long Beach Poly cornerback JuJu Johnson and four-star Cherry Creek (Colorado) Englewood offensive lineman Jackson Roper were among the recruits gathered along the north end zone, watching the Bruins take the field on Saturday. Johnson, the nation’s No. 12 cornerback, announced his commitment just hours before the Spring Game. Roper, the top recruit in Colorado, announced his a day earlier. 

So, what’s the secret? What is Chesney doing on the recruiting trail that so many of his predecessors in Westwood couldn’t? Well, it has little to do with football. 

“Just think about this for a minute,” Chesney told reporters on Saturday. “Where we’re sitting and as a coaching staff at a university. It’s the number one public university in the country, right? And then you add the fact that it’s the most applied-to school in the country.”

According to College Transitions, a group of expert college consultants, UCLA was the most applied-to university in the nation, with 145,904 applicants and an 11.6% acceptance rate in 2025. The group projects that for the class of 2027, the university will remain atop the list. Chesney emphasized the school’s competitive acceptance rate, which consistently remains the lowest among public universities in the nation: “That’s elite.”

Chesney acknowledges who his players brush shoulders with in UCLA’s athletic department – first-round draft picks from baseball and women’s basketball and, of course, the Olympic athletes. 

He continues, “that’s not even yet mentioning what happens on this campus. Because of the [low] acceptance rate and the caliber of students that we have here, you’re talking about future CEOs, doctors, lawyers, engineers, you know, leaders of America. And this is rare air that our guys get to breathe every single day surrounded by greatness. 

“The guys that are committing understand that this isn’t something that’s just a football decision. This is a decision that could change your life. … I want them to make sure when they think about themselves at 40, are they still as proud of that decision as they were today? I think that can all be answered in the affirmative just because of the type of school this is and the location that it’s at.”

It’s unclear whether Bruins fans will get to savor the Rose Bowl’s newest renovation beyond this season, with rumored plans to move home games to SoFi Stadium delayed until at least next year. But what is becoming clear is that the foundation Chesney is building on the recruiting trail is one fans can count on for years to come.

EDITOR'S PICKS

CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
CFB Transfer Portal Player Rankings
CFB 2026 Preview: QB Rankings
Big Ten Football
SEC Football
2026 Natty: Ranking the Top 5 Contenders
Transfer Portal: Top 50 Quarterbacks to Know
Group of Five Football
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 6 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

N/A

N/A

N/A

NYK

NYK

N/A

N/A

N/A

May 6 9:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIN

MIN

N/A

N/A

N/A

SAS

SAS

N/A

N/A

N/A

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 week ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 2 weeks ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Lakers vs. Thunder: Odds and Predictions for NBA Playoffs Series
NBA · 1 day ago
Lakers vs. Thunder: Odds and Predictions for NBA Playoffs Series
NBA Playoffs Preview: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Odds
NBA · 1 day ago
NBA Playoffs Preview: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Odds
Cleveland vs. Detroit NBA Playoff Series Prediction
NBA · 2 days ago
Cleveland vs. Detroit NBA Playoff Series Prediction
NBA Playoff Prediction: Who Will Win the Western Conference?
NBA · 2 days ago
NBA Playoff Prediction: Who Will Win the Western Conference?
NBA Playoff Predictions: 76ers vs. Knicks Betting Insights
NBA · 2 days ago
NBA Playoff Predictions: 76ers vs. Knicks Betting Insights