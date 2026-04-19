Steelers Full Mock Draft

Sunday Selections
Round 4, Pick 121 | T Kage Casey, Boise State
Depth becomes starters faster than you think in this league. Injuries, contracts, in time it all catches up. Casey, give you swings at stability. Long frame, developmental upside, and the understanding that games are still won at the edges of the line.
Round 4, Pick 135 | S Bud Clark, TCU
Real value in the fourth round to get the type of player Clark can possibly develop into. It’s worth noting that I regret not seeing another defensive back already on the board, but circumstances of other options have led us here.
Round 5, Pick 161 — WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati
Allen is physical, competitive, a chain-mover with edge. Not the flash of Brazzell, but the kind of guy who sticks.
Late Rounds — The Quiet Insurance Policies
CB TJ Hall (Iowa) - long, disciplined, depth in a room that could shift quickly, plus Steelers like Hawkeyes of late
G Micah Morris (Georgia) - more trench muscle, because you can never have enough
WR Dane Key (Nebraska) - size, red-zone presence, matchup piece
Edge Vincent Anthony Jr. (Duke) - developmental pass rush, the kind that blooms late
Because the truth is, every pick here is shadowed by a contract.
Every selection carries the quiet understanding that football is temporary, windows close, and even the best players eventually cost more than you can pay.
So, they draft like this.
Not for today.
Not even fully for tomorrow.
But for that moment and two years from now.
Stay locked in on the Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL Draft
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