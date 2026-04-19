Steelers Full Mock Draft

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

The annual NFL Draft arrives in conjunction with spring. It’s an opportunity for all the NFL’s 32 teams to delve into the collegiate ranks and build a roster with hopes of reaching a championship level.

Is it pure talent? Is it team needs? Sometimes teams are lucky enough to acquire both in one selection. The bottom line is production and turning these selections into contributors regardless of how they were valued on draft day.

Pittsburgh isn’t alone in the fact that several free agents are on the horizon in 2027 that have some significant value to the current roster.

It’s the realization that names you’ve grown comfortable with players like Patrick Queen, Joey Porter Jr., Keanu Benton, Nick Herbig, and Darnell Washington. Even the steady right foot of Chris Boswell all could be walking toward the exit doors when 2027 rolls around.

One swift stroke of fresh ink could change the outlook instantly with a new contract offered and signed by the list of players above but that reality to think all the names mentioned above will remain Steelers when the 2027 season begins is a bit hard to imagine.

And so, the Steelers sit at the draft table in 2026, not just picking players.

They’re hedging against the eventual goodbye.

If an elite edge rusher is on board when Pittsburgh in the clock and they pass for another position it may be the fact they feel confident in keeping Herbig long-term.

The scenarios are endless and predictions.

I’ve become unglued at the seams due to the oversaturation of mock drafts and the multiple outcomes that lie unknown but awaiting us on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

TEAM NEEDS

Defensive Line

Cam Heyward has eluded father time, but he’ll find the former 2011 first round pick (31st overall) eventually. Derrick Harmon looks like the real deal, but this unit is a ticking time bomb on depth and starting potential.

Wide Receiver

DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman are the top options for receivers, and they are the only true options for receivers. Both are 29 years old and will turn 30 before Christmas of 2026. The only caveat is obvious that this position must be addressed as well. However, let’s remember it’s the one position in the NFL where they always seem available via a trade. Hence how both Metcalf and Pittman Jr. were acquired. Receivers are always available.

Quarterback

Pittsburgh hasn’t been able to get off the carousel of rotating quarterbacks since Ben Roethlisberger retired from the league in 2022. A first-round pick (Kenny Pickett) and two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have done little to cure the position.

It leads us back to the draft and the direction Pittsburgh may take.