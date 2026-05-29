247 Sports Ranks the Top 10 College Football Transfers for 2026

You Tell Us! Who are Your Top CFB Transfer Portal Players?

Join the CFB Portal Rankings Debate

The 2026 portal is a total high-stakes gamble, and the winners are already separating themselves from the pack.

Who is the biggest game-changer?

The LSU Factor: Does landing Sam Leavitt and Jordan Seaton immediately make LSU the favorite in the SEC, or is there too much pressure on the new guys?

The QB Shift: Is Brendan Sorsby the missing piece for a Texas Tech title run, or will the transition to a new system take time?

The Defensive Anchor: Can James Smith lead Ohio State back to a #1 seed with his presence in the middle?

The Auburn Loss: How much is Cam Coleman’s move to Texas going to hurt Auburn’s offense this fall?

Drop your take in the comments: Who is the one player in this Top 10 that will be an All-American by December?