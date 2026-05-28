College Football’s Worst QB Situations: ESPN 2026 Rankings

College Football's Most Passing Challenged Teams
While elite programs spend the offseason projecting Heisman campaigns and national title runs, a handful of coaching staffs are simply trying to make a forward pass look functional. In the modern analytics era, a flashy spring scrimmage cannot hide bad quality-of-contact data, panic under pressure, or a fundamental inability to push the ball past the line of scrimmage.
The expiration of the final COVID-eligibility extensions has left a massive gap at the bottom of the sport. Programs that failed to build stable high school pipelines or misevaluated their targets in the transfer portal are staring down some incredibly brutal realities. From veteran additions who throw more interceptions than touchdowns to young rooms operating behind historically porous offensive lines, these passing games are structurally built to struggle.
We have crunched last season's offensive outputs, pressure rates, and downfield accuracy metrics to break down ESPN's 10 most problematic quarterback situations in the Power 4.
Let's pull back the curtain.