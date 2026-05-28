College Football’s Worst QB Situations: ESPN 2026 Rankings

You Tell Us: Which College Football Program has the Messiest QB Situation?

Sound Off on the Power 4 QB Quicksand

The bottom tiers of the quarterback big board are locked in, but the arguments over who faces the steepest structural hill are just getting started.

Which of these problematic passing offenses do you have the least faith in this season?

The Madison Disconnect: Can Colton Joseph find middle ground with Luke Fickell's staff, or will his hyper-aggressive deep shots derail Wisconsin's ball-control identity?

The Hawkeye Quicksand: Is there any universe where Iowa’s passing game actually takes a step forward under Jeremy Hecklinski , or is the system permanently broken?

The Big Ten Pressure Cooker: How can Michigan State expect Alessio Milivojevic to survive when his pass protection allows a nation-worst pressure rate, knocking on the door of 50%?

The SEC Floor: Can Arkansas manufacture an elite passing game with a young room after waving goodbye to their veteran core?

Drop your take in the comments section below: Which of these quarterback situations will cost their head coach his job by November?