ESPN’s 2026 Top 14 College Football Quarterback Situation Rankings

You Tell Us! Which School has the Best QB Situation in College Football?

Join the College Football QB Tier Debate

The 2026 quarterback matrix has been established, but as summer camp approaches, the structural debates surrounding these passing rooms are hitting a boiling point.

Which program’s quarterback room do you trust the most when everything is on the line?

The Coral Gables Gamble: Can Darian Mensah live up to the massive financial hype of his portal move, or will his historic fumbling metrics catch up to him in the ACC?

The Legacy Launchpad: Has Arch Manning permanently turned the corner after his spectacular late-season surge, or are we over-indexing on small-sample efficiency?

The Trap of the "Clifford Zone": Is sitting in Tier 3 an absolute death sentence for national title hopes at programs like Georgia, Oklahoma, and Penn State , or can elite defensive rosters shield their game-managing arms?

The Eugene Monopoly: Who do you actually want taking the first snap for Dan Lanning's Ducks—the tactical specialist Dante Moore or the pure physical upside of Dylan Raiola?

Sound off in the comments section below: Which of these 14 quarterback situations is an absolute lock to pilot their team into the 12-team playoff, and who is standing on a critical analytical cliff?