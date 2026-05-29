CBS Sports College Football Coach Rankings: Top 15 Bench Bosses in 2026

You Tell Us! Who is the Best College Football Coach in the Country?

Sound Off on the 2026 Coaching Hierarchy

The post-spring big board is officially set, but across a college football landscape defined by massive brand movement and high-stakes infrastructure adjustments, the debate never stops.

Which bench boss do you trust implicitly to guide a roster through the playoff gauntlet?

The Bloomington Paradigm: Is Curt Cignetti’s meteoric rise to the No. 1 spot a permanent structural shift in the sport, or will the blue-bloods reclaim their territory in 2026?

The Blacksburg Redemption: Are Penn State fans bound to watch James Franklin instantly hijack the ACC at Virginia Tech, or did his previous program pull the plug at the exact right time?

The Ann Arbor Marriage: How will Kyle Whittingham’s legendary developmental blueprint translate under the massive administrative expectations and resource advantages of Michigan?

The Baton Rouge Pressure Cooker: Does Lane Kiffin hold the ultimate schematic key to delivering a national title to LSU, or will the fierce expectations of the Bayou catch up to him first?

No Blame in Notre Dame: Will Marcus Freeman help build on a stellar season in South Bend and continue the Fighting Irish's nationwide success?

Drop your take in the comments section below: Who is the most criminally underrated coach inside this top 15, and who is coasting entirely on past achievements?