PFF Metrics on Top RBs in 2027 NFL Draft

2027 NFL Draft PFF RB Metrics: Mark Fletcher Jr.

Mark Fletcher Jr. | Miami

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 225 lbs

Class: Senior

Rushing Yards: 1,190

Yards After Contact: 646

Five Key PFF Metrics to Highlight

92nd Percentile Zone Grade | Elite vision and patience with the ability to press lanes and explode through creases.

87th Percentile Rushing Grade | Consistently productive runner who maximizes opportunities and keeps offenses on schedule.

80th Percentile Yards After Contact per Attempt | Powerful finisher who routinely carries defenders and extends runs.

72nd Percentile Missed Tackles Forced per Attempt | Difficult to bring down due to size, balance, and lower-body strength.

72nd Percentile Gap Grade | Versatile runner capable of succeeding in downhill, one-cut rushing attacks.

Fletcher brings a rare blend of size, power, and athleticism to the Miami backfield. At, he already possesses NFL-caliber dimensions while displaying the movement skills of a much smaller runner. His 1,190 rushing yards and 646 yards after contact highlight a back who thrives through contact rather than avoiding it.

The advanced metrics reinforce what shows up on film. Fletcher's 92nd-percentile zone grade suggests he is exceptionally comfortable reading developing blocks, staying patient behind his offensive line, and accelerating through openings once they appear. His 80th-percentile yards-after-contact mark further illustrates his ability to finish runs with authority.

While his receiving production remains a work in progress, Fletcher's physical profile, rushing efficiency, and ability to generate tough yardage make him one of the more intriguing power backs in college football. He projects as a workhorse-style runner capable of handling a significant workload while consistently creating extra yards after initial contact.

NFL Comparison: A younger version of AJ Dillon with more fluidity and upside as a zone runner.