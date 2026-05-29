PFF Metrics on Top RBs in 2027 NFL Draft

Cameron Dickey | Texas Tech
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 215
- Class: Juni
- Rushing Yards: 1,677
- Yards After Contact: 1,209
Five Key PFF Metrics to Highlight
- 54th Percentile Rushing Grade: Efficient runner capable of handling volume within a physical offense
- 65th Percentile Missed Tackles Forced per Attempt: Compact frame and contact balance create hidden yardage
- 70th Percentile Gap Grade: Thrives attacking downhill lanes and interior run concepts
- 57th Percentile Yards After Contact per Attempt: Runs tougher than his size may initially suggest
- 37th Percentile Zone Grade: More comfortable as a decisive north-south runner than a patient stretch-zone back
Dickey brings a different flavor to the running back position than many of the taller, long-striding backs entering the national spotlight. At 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, the Texas Tech runner is built low to the ground with a naturally compact frame that allows him to bounce through contact and stay balanced in congested traffic.
Hickey’s analytical profile points toward a physical, downhill runner best suited for power-based rushing attacks. His 70th percentile gap grade reinforces what appears on film — he is most comfortable planting his foot, attacking vertical lanes and punishing defenders between the tackles. Rather than dancing laterally behind the line of scrimmage, Hickey prefers decisive movement and immediate acceleration north-south.
While his overall rushing grade landed in the 54th percentile, the hidden value comes from how consistently he manufactures difficult yardage. Hickey forced missed tackles at a 65th percentile clip and generated a respectable 57th percentile yards after contact metric despite operating in heavy traffic. His lower-body strength and leverage routinely help him absorb first contact while maintaining forward momentum.
The contrast between his gap and zone grades paints an interesting picture of his projection. Hickey is far more effective when allowed to play aggressively downhill rather than reading and stretching zone concepts horizontally. That does not limit his NFL potential, but it helps define the type of system where he can maximize his value.
As a receiver, Dickey remains more functional than dynamic at this stage, but his physical style, compact build and ability to grind through contact give Texas Tech a reliable workhorse capable of wearing down defenses over four quarters. He may never be the flashiest back in the room, but runners built like Hickey tend to carve out long careers because defensive coordinators hate dealing with them in cold-weather football and short-yardage situations.
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