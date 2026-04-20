Setback for Steelers Broderick Jones as NFL Draft nears

Broderick Jones, Setback Could Change Draft Landscape for Pittsburgh

Days before the NFL Draft arrives in the city of Pittsburgh, a new variable has entered the Steelers’ equation.

According to Adam Schefter of EPSN, left tackle Broderick Jones suffered a setback related to the neck injury he dealt with last season and is set to be evaluated this week. The timing is notable, not just for the player but for how it could reshape Pittsburgh’s priorities when they go on the clock Thursday night.

For a team already balancing long-term roster planning with immediate needs, the uncertainty at left tackle adds weight to a position group that was already under consideration.

Offensive Line Was Already in Play

Even prior to the news on Jones, the offensive line had been viewed as one of the Steelers’ primary areas of focus. With questions about long-term stability and depth, particularly on the edge, Pittsburgh was expected to at least consider tackle options early in the draft.

Now, that consideration could turn into urgency.

If Jones is not ready for training camp or worse, faces an extended absence the Steelers would be forced to rely on internal options or accelerate the development of a rookie. Neither is ideal for a team trying to establish consistency offensively under a new coaching structure.

That tension is already reflected in the betting markets.

DraftKings has positioned wide receiver and offensive line as the two most likely positional selections for Pittsburgh in the first round. Wide receiver has hovered as the slight favorite, but offensive line remains firmly in the conversation now with added context.

What was once a “best player available” discussion between two needs may now tilt based on availability, medical clarity, and how the board falls.

Two Paths on Thursday Night

The Steelers essentially face two draft paths:

Stay on the course (WR focus):

If the organization is confident in Jones’ recovery timeline, they could still prioritize adding a dynamic weapon at wide receiver continuing the recent trend of investing in offensive playmakers.

Adjust to the moment (OL priority):

If uncertainty lingers, the safer route may be reinforcing the offensive line early, securing a long-term option at tackle and stabilizing the unit regardless of Jones’ status.

Where Omar Khan Factors In

General Manager Omar Khan has shown a willingness to adapt quickly to changing circumstances. Whether through trades or draft positioning, his approach has leaned toward flexibility rather than rigidity.

With 12 picks at his disposal, Khan has the capital to move up, move back, or pivot based on how the board unfolds.

And now, with a key piece of the offensive line in question, that flexibility may be tested in real time.

The Bottom Line

The Steelers entered draft week with options.

They may now enter Thursday night with a decision.

Because what happens with Broderick Jones this week could quietly shape what happens on the clock in Pittsburgh.