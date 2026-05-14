Ohio State the QB Factory: Julian Sayin

The Ohio State QB Factory: Julian Sayin

Sensational Debut Season in Columbus

2025: Julian Honors & Awards

Heisman Trophy finalist

Shaun Alexander national freshman of the year

Second-team all-Big Ten Conference

Thompson-Randle El Big Ten freshman of the year

2024: Julian Sayin Honors & Awards

OSU Scholar-Athlete

In 2024, veteran quarterback Will Howard controlled the offense for Ohio State, leaving Sayin in a developmental role where he appeared in five games and attempted just 12 passes. Once Howard departed for the NFL following his selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sayin stepped into the spotlight and immediately stabilized the Buckeyes offense.

One of the most important indicators when evaluating quarterback prospects is completion percentage, particularly when paired with aggressive downfield decision-making. Sayin’s 75.9 percent completion rate places him in rare company and mirrors the efficiency displayed by Joe Burrow during his historic 2019 Heisman Trophy campaign, when Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes.

Scouting Report

The defining trait in Sayin’s game is his football intelligence and operational control. “High football IQ” is often overused in quarterback evaluations, but with Sayin it consistently shows up on tape through anticipation, timing, and spatial awareness. He processes quickly and plays with the tempo of a quarterback already operating ahead of the defense.

There is very little wasted movement in his game. The feet stay connected to the progression, the shoulders remain balanced through traffic, and he consistently throws from stable platforms. Sayin understands how to manipulate coverage defenders with subtle movement rather than relying solely on arm strength. The small details stand out a quick shoulder tilt, a pump fake, or holding a safety for an extra beat before attacking the opposite window.

The arm talent is good rather than overwhelming, but the placement, touch, and timing consistently maximize the throw. He layers the football effectively between coverage levels and shows advanced anticipation working the intermediate portions of the field.

By far the best of the bunch that I've seen, and we have another year for Sayin to develop.