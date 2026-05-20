College Football’s Best Returning Player Rankings for 2026 | On3 Lists the Top Guys Running it Back

Breaking Down On3's Top 10 Returning College Football Players
The college football landscape changes fast, but having an established superstar return to campus is still the ultimate luxury for a coaching staff. On3 just did a full tape pull and dropped their official rankings of the top returning talent for the 2026 season, and the names at the top of the list are flat-out ridiculous.
We aren't just looking at the quarterbacks who grab all the headlines. This list features elite edge rushers who live in the opponent's backfield, shutdown boundary corners, and wideouts who create massive mismatches every time they step on the grass.
We’ve organized the rankings exactly how On3 laid them out, breaking down their roles and the numbers that make them the most feared players in the country. Let's start it up with No. 10.