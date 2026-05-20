College Football’s Best Returning Player Rankings for 2026 | On3 Lists the Top Guys Running it Back

You Tell Us! Who is the Best Returning Player in College Football?

Join the Returning College Football Player Debate

On3’s list is officially out, and the debate over who the best returning player in the country is is only going to get crazier from here.

Who are you building your team around?

The Wideout: Is Jeremiah Smith the safest bet on this list to look like a superstar from week one?

The Texas Duo: Can Arch Manning and Cam Coleman turn Texas into the highest-scoring offense in college football history?

The Pass Rushers: If you need a stop on third-and-long, are you taking Colin Simmons or Dylan Stewart to get to the quarterback?

The Ducks' Ceiling: Is Dante Moore the guy who finally brings a national championship trophy to Eugene?

Drop your take in the comments: Who is the one player on this list that you think deserves the No. 1 spot?