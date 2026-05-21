USA Today Ranks Top 10 College Football Quarterbacks for 2026 Season

Arch Manning looked like a completely different quarterback by the end of last season, once the game started slowing down for him. Texas leaned on him heavily late in the year, and he responded with explosive plays, timely touchdowns, and the kind of poise expected from a quarterback carrying that last name. Now he enters the season with even more weapons around him and legitimate national title expectations.
“Manning had 36 total touchdowns while leading Texas to wins against Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Michigan.” — Paul Myerberg