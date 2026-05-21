USA Today Ranks Top 10 College Football Quarterbacks for 2026 Season

10) Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Bear Bachmeier already looks built for Big 12 football because of the punishment he can absorb as a runner and the energy he brings to the offense. The next step is becoming a more consistent passer, especially in the biggest games on the schedule. BYU believes his growth through the air could turn the Cougars into a legitimate conference contender this season.

“Look for his impact in the passing game to increase thanks to an uptick in experience while remaining a huge part of the ground game for one of the top teams in the Big 12.” — Paul Myerberg