UCLA Enters 2026 With Renewed Hope Under Bob Chesney

Coming into the 2026 football season, things certainly feel different for the UCLA Bruins. For a program that has struggled to find its identity since transitioning to the Big Ten Conference, there is finally a sense of renewed direction and optimism.

While UCLA has long been known for its storied basketball tradition and an emerging baseball program, football has often struggled to establish itself as a consistent force within the university's athletic department.

That is not to say UCLA has never experienced success. More recent examples include the Jim Mora era, when Brett Hundley helped put the Bruins back on the national radar. Chip Kelly also brought increased attention to the program, even if expectations were not fully met, particularly on the recruiting trail.

Still, UCLA feels much different under Bob Chesney.

Perhaps the biggest change has come in recruiting. Since Chesney's arrival, UCLA has done an impressive job rebuilding after an ultimately embarrassing 2025 campaign under DeShaun Foster, who was fired just a few games into the season. That is not to say there were no positives during Foster's tenure. Most notably, UCLA landed former five-star recruit Nico Iamaleava from the transfer portal in 2025.

Under Chesney, UCLA has already shown significant progress on the recruiting trail. Across the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles, according to 247Sports, the Bruins have seen an uptick in commitments while also improving their standing in the transfer portal. UCLA's 2026 transfer class is currently ranked No. 25 nationally and includes notable additions such as four-star safety Tao Johnson, linebacker Sammy Omosigho, four-star edge rusher Sahir West, and running back Wayne Knight, who followed Chesney from James Madison to Westwood.

The momentum has continued into the 2027 recruiting class. While it remains far too early to make definitive projections, UCLA currently holds one of the top classes in the country, ranking No. 11 nationally. The class is highlighted by prospects such as five-star recruit JuJu Johnson, along with Jerry Outhouse Jr., Pole Moala, George Toia, Jackson Roper, and Colton McKibben, who are all four-star recruits.

Blessed to be named a 5 star again! God just tested me that’s all he knew the truth. #gobruins #fivestar @UCLAFBRecruit pic.twitter.com/ODNl9UWosh — JuJu Johnson (@JuLikeThat) June 10, 2026

Even so, UCLA has rarely looked like a program capable of consistently competing in the Big Ten. When the university announced its departure from the Pac-12, there were already questions about whether the move would help elevate the football program. Looking back, those concerns seem justified.

UCLA often struggled to establish itself as a top-tier program even within the Pac-12. While USC experienced periods of national prominence, the Bruins rarely matched that level of sustained success. That reality raises an important question entering 2026: Is UCLA ready to take the next step under Chesney?

Some may question his track record at the highest level, but Chesney has found success everywhere he has coached, whether at James Madison or Holy Cross. Few coaches have demonstrated a stronger ability to quickly transform programs and build winning cultures.

UCLA has also looked much improved in the transfer portal, an area that often felt lacking during the Chip Kelly era. In today's NIL landscape, roster construction can change rapidly, and UCLA appears to be taking advantage of that reality.

With greater resources, increased funding, and access to higher-level talent, it is fair to wonder whether Chesney can accelerate the program's turnaround. Expecting immediate success may be unrealistic, especially in a conference as demanding as the Big Ten. However, the changing nature of college football makes a quicker rebuild more possible than ever before.

Whether UCLA is truly ready to compete will be answered on the field this season. What is clear, though, is that the program enters 2026 with a new direction, a new philosophy, and renewed expectations. For that reason alone, the Bruins may be one of the most intriguing teams to watch in college football this year.