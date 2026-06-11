PFF metrics on top QBs in 2027 NFL draft

Arch Manning | Texas
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 226 lbs.
- Class: Junior
- Passing Yards: 3,163
- Pass TDs: 26
- Interceptions: 7
- Rushing Yards: 399
- Rush TDs: 1
Talent Is Obvious, Stability Is Still a Work in Progress
No quarterback entering the 2027 NFL Draft will receive more attention than Texas quarterback Arch Manning. The last name guarantees headlines, but NFL evaluators will focus on something much more important: whether his performance profile shows the consistency needed to become a franchise quarterback.
Based on these PFF stable metrics, Manning remains more projection than finished product.
Arch Manning Stable Metrics (PFF Percentiles)
68th Percentile: Outside Pocket Grade
66th Percentile: No Play Action Grade
61st Percentile: At/Beyond the Sticks Grade
60th Percentile: Positively Graded Throws
60th Percentile: Sack Rate
59th Percentile: 3rd/4th Down Grade
52nd Percentile: Under Pressure Grade
38th Percentile: Clean Pocket Grade
38th Percentile: Standard Dropback Grade
30th Percentile: 1st/2nd Down Grade
25th Percentile: Avoids Negative Plays
15th Percentile: Play Action Grade
The biggest takeaway is that Manning's profile lacks the elite stable markers seen from quarterbacks such as Julian Sayin. His strongest area comes outside the structure of the offense, posting a 68th-percentile Outside Pocket Grade, suggesting athletic ability and creativity when forced to improvise.
However, scouts are often more concerned with what happens before a play breaks down. Manning's 38th-percentile Clean Pocket Grade and 38th-percentile Standard Dropback Grade indicate a passer who has yet to consistently maximize favorable situations.
The most concerning metric is the 25th-percentile Avoids Negatives score. Turnovers, sacks, and drive-killing mistakes tend to be among the most stable quarterback indicators from year to year. NFL decision-makers want quarterbacks who consistently protect possessions and keep offenses on schedule.
His 52nd-percentile Under Pressure Grade is essentially average, while the 15th-percentile Play Action Grade stands out as an unexpected weakness considering how often modern offenses manufacture easy opportunities through play fakes.
That said, context matters. Manning is still developing and has far fewer career starts than some of the quarterbacks he'll be compared against. The physical tools, arm talent, mobility, and football pedigree remain obvious.
For now, the data suggests a quarterback whose NFL ceiling remains extremely high, but whose week-to-week consistency has not yet caught up to the immense expectations attached to his name. Among the top 2027 prospects, Manning may have the widest gap between raw talent and statistical stability.