PFF metrics on top QBs in 2027 NFL draft

2027 NFL Draft PFF QB Metrics: Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin | Ohio State

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 208 lbs

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Passing Yards: 3,218

Pass TDs: 32

Interceptions: 8

Rushing Yards: -44

Rush TDs: 0

The Stable Traits NFL Teams Crave

Quarterback evaluation is often about identifying what translates from college football to Sundays. For Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, the advanced PFF stable metrics paint the picture of a passer who consistently wins in situations that historically carry over to the NFL.

Rather than relying on inflated statistics or scheme-generated production, Sayin excelled in several areas scouts consider highly predictive of future success.

Julian Sayin Stable Metrics (PFF Percentiles)

97th Percentile: 3rd/4th Down Grade

97th Percentile: Avoids Negative Plays

96th Percentile: At/Beyond the Sticks Grade

93rd Percentile: Clean Pocket Grade

91st Percentile: Standard Dropback Grade

91st Percentile: No Play-Action Grade

84th Percentile: 1st/2nd Down Grade

83rd Percentile: Positively Graded Throws

76th Percentile: Under Pressure Grade

68th Percentile: Sack Rate

What immediately jumps off the page is Sayin's ability to perform when the offense absolutely needs a play. Ranking in the 97th percentile on third and fourth downs is elite territory and demonstrates poise, decision-making, and accuracy in high-leverage situations.

Equally impressive is his 97th-percentile mark in avoiding negative plays. Quarterbacks who consistently keep offenses on schedule by limiting sacks, turnovers, and drive-killing mistakes tend to have longer professional careers.

Another encouraging indicator is his 91st-percentile grade without play-action. NFL evaluators often view this as a cleaner measure of quarterback performance because it removes some of the advantages created by scheme and run-game deception.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Sayin's profile is the combination of aggression and efficiency. His 96th-percentile grade throwing at or beyond the sticks suggests he isn't simply padding completion percentages with short throws. He's consistently moving chains while still protecting the football.

The lone area that leaves room for growth is the 68th-percentile sack rate. While still above average, improving pocket movement and internal clock management could elevate his game even further.

For a quarterback expected to headline the 2027 NFL Draft discussion, these metrics reveal why so many evaluators believe Sayin possesses the foundation of a future franchise quarterback. The traits showing up on film are also showing up in the data and that's often where future NFL stars separate themselves from the pack.