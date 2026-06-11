CBS Sports Predicts Big Ten Win Totals & Game Picks Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

Year 2 with Nico Iamaleava gives UCLA a solid foundation offensively, and the Bruins should be more dynamic under the new staff. The issue is that bowl eligibility may require stealing a road game or two, something that's often easier said than done in the Big Ten.
"There's enough here to steal one like Illinois, but the Bruins likely need one, maybe two, road upsets to reach a bowl." — Cody Nagel
Over/Under 6.5 wins
Projected Wins
- San Diego State
- Purdue
- Michigan State
- Nevada
- Illinois
Projected Losses
- at California
- at Maryland
- at Oregon
- Wisconsin
- at Minnesota
- at Michigan
- USC
CBS Sports Prediction: Under 4.5 wins