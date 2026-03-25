Kalshi Predicts Which College Football Team Will Open at No. 1 | Ranks Top 10

8. Alabama Crimson Tide
Kalshi Chance: 3% (+3334)
Why
They are Alabama. The name still carries weight, and in a “down” year, they still went to the SEC championship game and won a playoff game on the road. There is talent coming back, but it needs to improve.
Why Not
The Crimson Tide will have a new quarterback in 2026, and that in itself probably takes much of the chance they have of being preseason number one. Blowout losses in the SEC title game and the Rose Bowl, as well as the lack of ability to run the football, leave a sour taste in the mouths of voters.