Kalshi Predicts Which College Football Team Will Open at No. 1 | Ranks Top 10

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Kalshi Chance: 40% (+257)

Why

The Buckeyes ended the 2025 regular season 12-0 before losing their final two games to both teams that played for the national championship. They bring back a large core of that team, including starting quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Sayin was a freshman last season and should only get better as the pieces around him mature. The defense will be in year two of Matt Patricia’s system and was outstanding last season. The Buckeyes have all the ingredients to be the preseason AP number one team.

Why Not

The Buckeyes lose plenty of talent to the NFL. Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles and Lorenzo Styles are all moving on from the defensive side of the ball. Sayin showed some flaws at quarterback, especially in losses to Indiana and Miami to end the year. Carnell Tate leaves a hole at receiver which will need to be filled.