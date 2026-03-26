Ranking the Top 10 College Football Stars Following Their Coach | Transfer Portal

3. Rocco Becht, QB (Iowa State → Penn State)
Matt Campbell’s High-Stakes System Pilot
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Former Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Rocco Becht, is the new heavyweight under center for Matt Campbell at Penn State.
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Becht is one of the portal's "million-dollar" arms, carrying a reported $1.4M NIL valuation into a Happy Valley quarterback room in desperate need of a winner.
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He is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign where he threw for over 3,100 yards and 23 touchdowns, showing the elite poise Campbell needs for his new offense.
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Because he already speaks the "Campbell offensive code" fluently, Becht has spent Spring 2026 operating at full speed while the rest of the unit plays catch-up.