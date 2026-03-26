Ranking the Top 10 College Football Stars Following Their Coach | Transfer Portal

The LSU Gambit: Lane Kiffin has spent a fortune—reportedly $40 million—to bring his Ole Miss stars to LSU. Is a roster full of "loyalists" enough to win a National Title in Year 1?

The Whittingham Effect: Kyle Whittingham brought Utah’s best defensive assets to Ann Arbor. Will the "Ute Infusion" be enough to survive a revamped Big Ten schedule?

The QB Question: Between Rocco Becht at Penn State and Ethan Grunkemeyer at VT, which system quarterback has the best chance to win a Conference Championship?

Join the Debate: Do you think it’s better for a team to build from within, or to raid a coach's previous roster like Bob Chesney did at UCLA?