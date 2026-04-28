FOX Sports Unveils 2026 NFL Draft Winners and Losers

Loser: Jacksonville Jaguars

FOX Sports Take: "Some of you may question why the Jaguars are not included among the bottom three on this list, even though they selected the most controversial player on the board, Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher, with their first selection (No. 56 overall). It is hard to attach significant expectations to a bottom of the second round pick when the value is that of a key contributor."

SportsGrid Take: There's no other way to put the Jaguars' draft other than feeling like general manager James Gladstone was trying to outsmart the rest of the league. Almost every single pick from Jacksonville was a head-scratcher, which adds to the already questionable offseason the Jags have put together.

Notable Draft Picks:

TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

DT Albert Regis, Texas A&M

OL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon