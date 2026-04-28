FOX Sports Unveils 2026 NFL Draft Winners and Losers

FOX Sports Take: "After a disappointing debut season, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is intent on changing the culture by bringing a collection of ' winners' into the locker room. With their first four picks, the Jets took College Football Playoff participants from last season: Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey (Round 1), Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq (Round 1), Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Round 1), and Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds (Round 2). These players will raise the standards and expectations around the building as well as fill pressing needs for playmakers at marquee positions. " - Brooks
SportsGrid Take: The Jets arguably had one of the best drafts of any team in the league, so it doesn't come as a shock to see FOX have them listed as a winner. New York found value in every pick they made, and in that value, they landed prospects who could help them win immediately and fill massive voids for years to come. One name not mentioned is former five-star Cade Klubnik, who may not seem flashy to some, but if the Jets can tap into his potential, there's enough there to work out.
Notable Draft Picks:
EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech
TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana