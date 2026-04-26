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NFL · 20 minutes ago

Kamari Ramsey drops to 5th round, drafted by Houston Texans

Thomas Murray

Host · Writer

USC Safety Kamari Ramsey was taken in the fifth round with the 141 pick in the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

Ramsey spent the last two years with the Trojans after transferring over from UCLA in 2024.

After tallying 60 total tackles and 1 interception with the Trojans in 2024, Ramsey was a name that made the 2025 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.

Last season, Ramsey missed some time with the Trojans and ultimately had his season cut short due to a knee injury he suffered against Iowa on Nov. 15.

Appearing in 9 games last season, Ramsey’s impact in making tackles all over the field wasn’t as impactful as before, tallying 27 total, 18 of which were solo.

But Ramsey’s play style was tweaked last season, becoming more of an asset in coverage after injuries in the Trojans’ secondary forced him to spend more time as a nickel corner.

Ramsey’s skillset and willingness to play anywhere on the defense are valuable assets, as he can play deep in the box at safety and can also line up in the nickel spot against a slot receiver.

Throughout the draft process, scouts have raved about his high football IQ and his smooth coverage ability, which should make him effective at playing in man and zone coverage.

Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 204 pounds, Ramsey has been compared similarly to Kevin Byard of the Chicago Bears. His ability to plug the run up the middle and track down the ball in coverage should make him effective on almost any team.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, Ramsey made some noise by running his 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds, a vertical jump at 36 inches, and a broad jump of 10 feet.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
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Apr 26 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CLE

CLE

-3.5

-163

O 220.5

TOR

TOR

+3.5

+150

U 220.5

Apr 26 3:30 PM
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SAS

SAS

-5.5

-203

O 218.5

POR

POR

+5.5

+186

U 218.5

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