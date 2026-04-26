Chargers add explosive speed, trenches help on NFL draft day 3

The Chargers made multiple moves on Friday night to go from two picks to seven on Day 3 of the draft.

There were several additions to the Chargers roster, as they held a top-five pick in the fourth round.

Here is a breakdown of each draft pick and what they told the media (Will be updated as picks are made):

Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State, 4th round, 104th pick

Thompson felt like a Mike McDaniel pick right off the bat, especially after running a 4.26 40-yard dash at the combine.

He stands at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, but the speed he brings is a staple of a McDaniel offense—and Thompson agreed.

“I think it’s a perfect fit,” Thompson said. “I think the fan base and this team got exactly what they needed. I’m ready just to get to get in and work with Daniel and just get to work, man.”

With his speed and playmaking ability, the Chargers could look to use him as a kick and punt returner, but Thompson said that had not been discussed.

“Wherever they need, I’ll show up,” Thompson said. “I’m ready to play. I’m ready to go. Just looking forward to taking it on.”

The Chargers’ receiver group is shaping up to have a little bit of everything, especially after adding an explosive, home-run threat like Thompson.

Travis Burke, OT, Memphis, 4th round, 117th pick

The Chargers traded up later in the fourth round, sending pick No. 123 (fourth round) and pick No. 204 (sixth round) to move up to No. 117.

General manager Joe Hortiz selected Travis Burke, a 6-foot-9, 325-pound right tackle out of Memphis.

Burke projects as a swing tackle for the Chargers. He is known for his aggressive play style and was described as “a violent finisher” during his college career.

He was coached at Memphis by former NFL Super Bowl champion David Diehl, who served as an assistant offensive line coach.

Genesis Smith, S, Arizona, 4th round, 131st pick

While this was the NFL Draft, when the Chargers selected Smith, it looked like they drafted a center fielder. He was all over the field making plays at Arizona.

“Any position in the secondary, I feel pretty comfortable with … but I do feel like I have a knack for the ball and centerfield. I feel pretty comfortable back there."

According to PFF, he allowed just 193 yards on 382 coverage snaps in 2025. He consistently made plays and broke up passes during his time at Arizona.

“I feel like I’m a playmaker. Just my mindset, it separates me from a lot of people," Smith said.

Smith also expressed excitement about joining a secondary that includes safety Derwin James, one of the best at the position.

“That’s a great opportunity.,” Smith said..”Not everybody has the opportunity to go in and soak up everything from a seasoned vet. So, I feel like that’s a blessing.”

He added that he wants to be a sponge, and he joins a secondary room that includes James, Elijah Molden, Tony Jefferson, and RJ Mickens.

Smith will need to improve his tackling after missing 34 tackles last season, an area that will be important in a defense that relies on sure tackling.

Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina, 5th round, 145th pick

The Chargers looked to bolster their defensive line by selecting Nick Barrett out of South Carolina.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper called him “a sleeper pick” during the broadcast and highlighted his ability as a run-stopping defensive tackle.

“A run stopper,” Barrett said. “Push the pocket, stuff like that. I do good with anchoring and taking on double teams. I’m very strong at the point of attack.”

The South Carolina product recorded 25 run stops in 2025 and was a key piece of their defensive front.

He joins a room that includes Teair Tart, Dalvin Tomlinson, Justin Eboigbe, and Jamaree Caldwell, where he will compete and continue to develop.

Barrett also has some familiarity in Los Angeles, as Chargers pass rusher Kyle Kennard and receiver Dalevon Campbell are former teammates of his at South Carolina.