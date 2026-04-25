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NFL · 2 hours ago

Full Round 4 NFL Mock Draft

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

2026 Mock Draft Round 4

Pick 101 | Buffalo Bills

  • CB Keionte Scott
  • Quick, competitive nickel defender who fits Buffalo’s need for depth in coverage.

Pick 102 | Las Vegas Raiders

  • WR Skyler Bell
  • Reliable possession receiver who gives the Raiders a steady chain-mover.

Pick 103 | New York Jets

  • CB Keith Abney II
  • Instinctive cover man who thrives in aggressive man schemes.

Pick 104 | Arizona Cardinals

  • WR Bryce Lance
  • Field-stretcher with size who opens vertical lanes in the offense.

Pick 105 | Los Angeles Chargers

  • ED Joshua Josephs
  • Explosive edge with burst off the snap and rotational upside.

Pick 106 | Houston Texans

  • HB Mike Washington Jr.
  • Downhill runner who adds physicality and toughness to the Texans’ run game.

Pick 107 | San Francisco 49ers

  • ED Dani Dennis-Sutton
  • High-upside pass rusher who fits the 49ers’ defensive line pipeline.

Pick 108 | Denver Broncos

  • CB Jermod McCoy
  • Could be steal of the NFL Draft with pairing of Patrick Surtain II

Pick 109 | Kansas City Chiefs

  • WR Elijah Sarratt
  • Polished route runner who adds depth and reliability to the WR room.

Pick 110 | Cincinnati Bengals

  • WR Deion Burks
  • Dynamic playmaker who thrives after the catch and creates explosive plays.

Pick 111 | Denver Broncos

  • DI Darrell Jackson Jr.
  • Massive interior presence who clogs lanes and anchors the run defense.

Pick 112 | Dallas Cowboys

  • LB Kyle Louis
  • Athletic linebacker built for space and modern coverage demands.

Pick 113 | Indianapolis Colts

  • S Kamari Ramsey
  • Versatile safety who can rotate across multiple roles in the secondary.

Pick 114 | Dallas Cowboys

  • DI Gracen Halton
  • Quick interior disruptor who penetrates gaps and creates pressure.

Pick 115 | Baltimore Ravens

  • C Connor Lew
  • Technically sound center with toughness and long-term upside.

Pick 116 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • HB Jonah Coleman
  • Fluid corner with ball skills and developmental upside.

Pick 117 | Houston Texans

  • CB Chandler Rivers
  • Compact, elusive runner who adds burst to the backfield.

Pick 118 | Detroit Lions

  • CB Devin Moore
  • Long, athletic corner with upside to develop into a starter.

Pick 119 | Carolina Panthers

  • G Jalen Farmer
  • Physical interior lineman who brings grit and run-blocking ability.

Pick 120 | Green Bay Packers

  • ED LT Overton
  • Versatile defender who can line up across the front.

Pick 121 | Pittsburgh Steelers

  • S Zakee Wheatley
  • Instinctive safety with downhill ability and special teams value.

Pick 122 | Atlanta Falcons

  • T Dametrious Crownover
  • Developmental tackle with length and swing potential.

Pick 123 | Los Angeles Chargers

  • C Sam Hecht
  • Smart, technically sound center who adds interior depth.

Pick 124 | Jacksonville Jaguars

  • DI Rayshaun Benny
  • Strong interior anchor who helps stabilize the run defense.

Pick 125 | Buffalo Bills

  • TE Michael Trigg
  • Athletic tight end who creates mismatches in the passing game.

Pick 126 | Buffalo Bills

  • CB Malik Muhammad
  • Long, fluid cover corner with developmental upside.

Pick 127 | San Francisco 49ers

  • DI Dontay Corleone
  • Massive run-stuffer who commands double teams inside.

Pick 128 | New York Jets

  • QB Garrett Nussmeier
  • Confident passer with rhythm and touch as a developmental option.

Pick 129 | Chicago Bears

  • LB Keyshaun Elliott
  • Instinctive linebacker with range and special teams value.

Pick 130 | Miami Dolphins

  • S Genesis Smith
  • Disciplined safety with versatility across coverage schemes.

Pick 131 | Los Angeles Chargers

  • LB Deontae Lawson
  • Physical, downhill linebacker who brings tackling consistency.

Pick 132 | New Orleans Saints

  • ED Anthony Lucas
  • Length and burst make him a strong rotational pass rusher.

Pick 133 | San Francisco 49ers

  • DI Kaleb Proctor
  • Powerful interior presence who adds depth and toughness.

Pick 134 | Las Vegas Raiders

  • WR CJ Daniels
  • Sturdy guard who provides interior stability.

Pick 135 |Indianapolis Colts

  • G Billy Schrauth
  • Smooth route runner with dependable hands.

Pick 136 | New Orleans Saints

  • HB Seth McGowan
  • Explosive runner with big-play upside.

Pick 137 | Dallas Cowboys

  • CB Will Lee III
  • Long, competitive corner with ball production traits.

Pick 138 | Miami Dolphins

  • WR Brenen Thompson
  • Speed threat who stretches defenses vertically.

Pick 139 | San Francisco 49ers

  • DI Zxavian Harris
  • Active interior defender who penetrates and pursues.

Pick 140 | New York Jets

ED Mikail Kamara

High-motor edge who brings relentless energy off the edge.

 

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 25 3:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
OKC

OKC

-9.5

-355

O 211.5

PHX

PHX

+9.5

+335

U 211.5

Apr 25 6:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYK

NYK

-2.5

-117

O 214.5

ATL

ATL

+2.5

+113

U 214.5

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