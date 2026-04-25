Full Round 4 NFL Mock Draft
Bo Marchionte
Host · Writer
2026 Mock Draft Round 4
Pick 101 | Buffalo Bills
- CB Keionte Scott
- Quick, competitive nickel defender who fits Buffalo’s need for depth in coverage.
Pick 102 | Las Vegas Raiders
- WR Skyler Bell
- Reliable possession receiver who gives the Raiders a steady chain-mover.
Pick 103 | New York Jets
- CB Keith Abney II
- Instinctive cover man who thrives in aggressive man schemes.
Pick 104 | Arizona Cardinals
- WR Bryce Lance
- Field-stretcher with size who opens vertical lanes in the offense.
Pick 105 | Los Angeles Chargers
- ED Joshua Josephs
- Explosive edge with burst off the snap and rotational upside.
Pick 106 | Houston Texans
- HB Mike Washington Jr.
- Downhill runner who adds physicality and toughness to the Texans’ run game.
Pick 107 | San Francisco 49ers
- ED Dani Dennis-Sutton
- High-upside pass rusher who fits the 49ers’ defensive line pipeline.
Pick 108 | Denver Broncos
- CB Jermod McCoy
- Could be steal of the NFL Draft with pairing of Patrick Surtain II
Pick 109 | Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Elijah Sarratt
- Polished route runner who adds depth and reliability to the WR room.
Pick 110 | Cincinnati Bengals
- WR Deion Burks
- Dynamic playmaker who thrives after the catch and creates explosive plays.
Pick 111 | Denver Broncos
- DI Darrell Jackson Jr.
- Massive interior presence who clogs lanes and anchors the run defense.
Pick 112 | Dallas Cowboys
- LB Kyle Louis
- Athletic linebacker built for space and modern coverage demands.
Pick 113 | Indianapolis Colts
- S Kamari Ramsey
- Versatile safety who can rotate across multiple roles in the secondary.
Pick 114 | Dallas Cowboys
- DI Gracen Halton
- Quick interior disruptor who penetrates gaps and creates pressure.
Pick 115 | Baltimore Ravens
- C Connor Lew
- Technically sound center with toughness and long-term upside.
Pick 116 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- HB Jonah Coleman
- Fluid corner with ball skills and developmental upside.
Pick 117 | Houston Texans
- CB Chandler Rivers
- Compact, elusive runner who adds burst to the backfield.
Pick 118 | Detroit Lions
- CB Devin Moore
- Long, athletic corner with upside to develop into a starter.
Pick 119 | Carolina Panthers
- G Jalen Farmer
- Physical interior lineman who brings grit and run-blocking ability.
Pick 120 | Green Bay Packers
- ED LT Overton
- Versatile defender who can line up across the front.
Pick 121 | Pittsburgh Steelers
- S Zakee Wheatley
- Instinctive safety with downhill ability and special teams value.
Pick 122 | Atlanta Falcons
- T Dametrious Crownover
- Developmental tackle with length and swing potential.
Pick 123 | Los Angeles Chargers
- C Sam Hecht
- Smart, technically sound center who adds interior depth.
Pick 124 | Jacksonville Jaguars
- DI Rayshaun Benny
- Strong interior anchor who helps stabilize the run defense.
Pick 125 | Buffalo Bills
- TE Michael Trigg
- Athletic tight end who creates mismatches in the passing game.
Pick 126 | Buffalo Bills
- CB Malik Muhammad
- Long, fluid cover corner with developmental upside.
Pick 127 | San Francisco 49ers
- DI Dontay Corleone
- Massive run-stuffer who commands double teams inside.
Pick 128 | New York Jets
- QB Garrett Nussmeier
- Confident passer with rhythm and touch as a developmental option.
Pick 129 | Chicago Bears
- LB Keyshaun Elliott
- Instinctive linebacker with range and special teams value.
Pick 130 | Miami Dolphins
- S Genesis Smith
- Disciplined safety with versatility across coverage schemes.
Pick 131 | Los Angeles Chargers
- LB Deontae Lawson
- Physical, downhill linebacker who brings tackling consistency.
Pick 132 | New Orleans Saints
- ED Anthony Lucas
- Length and burst make him a strong rotational pass rusher.
Pick 133 | San Francisco 49ers
- DI Kaleb Proctor
- Powerful interior presence who adds depth and toughness.
Pick 134 | Las Vegas Raiders
- WR CJ Daniels
- Sturdy guard who provides interior stability.
Pick 135 |Indianapolis Colts
- G Billy Schrauth
- Smooth route runner with dependable hands.
Pick 136 | New Orleans Saints
- HB Seth McGowan
- Explosive runner with big-play upside.
Pick 137 | Dallas Cowboys
- CB Will Lee III
- Long, competitive corner with ball production traits.
Pick 138 | Miami Dolphins
- WR Brenen Thompson
- Speed threat who stretches defenses vertically.
Pick 139 | San Francisco 49ers
- DI Zxavian Harris
- Active interior defender who penetrates and pursues.
Pick 140 | New York Jets
ED Mikail Kamara
High-motor edge who brings relentless energy off the edge.